Choosing a bank is not only about its interest rate and the number of branches each bank has. Banks play a very important role in economic growth and national development. As every person wants their money to be secure and in the safest place. Under the current banking system under the RBI Act, every bank has a core responsibility to ensure the security of money and also create an asset in the digital economy of India. In this article, let’s dive into the List of 10 Best Banks in India in 2025.
Here is the list:
List Of 10 Best Banks in India
Rank
Bank Name
Type
Market Capitalisation (₹ Crore)
1
HDFC Bank
Private
14,72,995
2
ICICI Bank
Private
10,12,122
3
State Bank of India
Public
7,13,970
4
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Private
4,34,467
5
Axis Bank
Private
3,66,092
6
Bank of Baroda
Public
1,28,565
7
Punjab National Bank
Public
1,14,608
8
Union Bank
Public
96,351
9
Canara Bank
Public
87,849
10
IDBI Bank
Private
85,879
Data Source: ForbesIndia
A brief overview of the 10 Best Banks in India
1. HDFC Bank
Source: reuters
-
Established: 1994
-
CEO: Sashidhar Jagdishan
-
Services: Personal banking, corporate banking, loans, credit cards, investment products
-
Customer Service: Known for efficient digital support and an easy-to-use mobile app
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹14,72,995 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 20.80
-
Branches: 9,092
-
Current Market Price (CMP): ₹1,925
2. ICICI Bank
Source: observenow
-
Established: 1994
-
CEO: Sandeep Bakhshi
-
Services: Retail banking, corporate banking, insurance, loans, wealth management
-
Customer Service: Fast and efficient across digital and branch networks
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹10,12,122 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 20.00
-
Branches: 6,613
-
CMP: ₹1,432.40
3. State Bank of India (SBI)
Source: analyticsinsight
-
Established: 1955
-
CEO: Dinesh Kumar Khara
-
Services: Savings accounts, personal and business loans, corporate banking, government schemes
-
Customer Service: Reliable with broad branch and ATM access
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹7,13,970 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 9.00
-
Branches: 22,740
-
CMP: ₹800
4. Kotak Mahindra Bank
Source: Kotak
-
Established: 1985
-
CEO: Dipak Gupta (Interim)
-
Services: Savings and current accounts, loans, investment banking, insurance
-
Customer Service: Highly responsive through digital and branch channels
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹4,34,467 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 22.10
-
Branches: 2,013
-
CMP: ₹2,185.20
5. Axis Bank
Source: Axis Bank
-
Established: 1993
-
CEO: Amitabh Chaudhry
-
Services: Personal banking, corporate loans, wealth management, credit cards
-
Customer Service: Good digital support combined with strong branch experience
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹3,66,092 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 13.10
-
Branches: 5,706
-
CMP: ₹1,182.20
6. Bank of Baroda
Source: bankofbaroda
-
Established: 1908
-
CEO: Sanjiv Chadha
-
Services: Retail banking, loans, deposits, international banking
-
Customer Service: Reliable with a focus on rural customer needs
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹1,28,565 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 6.30
-
Branches: 8,424
-
CMP: ₹248.61
7. Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Source: pnb
-
Established: 1893
-
CEO: Atul Kumar Goel
-
Services: Personal and corporate banking, loans, government schemes
-
Customer Service: Emphasises affordability and wide access
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹1,14,608 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 6.80
-
Branches: 10,168
-
CMP: ₹99.72
8. Union Bank
Source: union bank
-
Established: 1919
-
CEO: A. Manimekhalai
-
Services: Savings accounts, agricultural loans, business banking
-
Customer Service: Focused on rural accessibility and strong support
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹96,351 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 5.90
-
Branches: 8,572
-
CMP: ₹126.22
9. Canara Bank
Source: Canara Bank
-
Established: 1906
-
CEO: K. Satyanarayana Raju
-
Services: Personal banking, loans, SME and corporate services
-
Customer Service: Strong urban and rural coverage with digital support
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹87,849 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 5.30
-
Branches: 9,850
-
CMP: ₹96.85
10. IDBI Bank
Source: idbiintech
-
Established: 1964
-
CEO: Rakesh Sharma
-
Services: Retail banking, loans, deposits, corporate banking
-
Customer Service: Noted for personal attention and digital responsiveness
-
Market Capitalisation: ₹85,879 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: 11.30
-
Branches: 2,116
-
CMP: ₹79.87
Conclusion
In India, now everyone is moving towards digital banking, and in this era of banking, everyone wants to do smart banking and also be secure. These are the banks which are given in this article; ensure your money is kept securely and provide smart digital banking also. So, choose the bank that fulfils your requirement.
