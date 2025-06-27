Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Selecting the right bank today isn’t just about interest rates or branches—security, digital ease, and service quality matter more than ever. With India's banking sector evolving rapidly, the 2025 list of top banks highlights those excelling in both trust and technology. This article dives into the 10 Best Banks in India, covering both public and private leaders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI, ranked by market capitalisation, performance, and the quality of services they provide to millions across the country.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jun 30, 2025, 14:01 IST
Choosing a bank is not only about its interest rate and the number of branches each bank has. Banks play a very important role in economic growth and national development. As every person wants their money to be secure and in the safest place. Under the current banking system under the RBI Act, every bank has a core responsibility to ensure the security of money and also create an asset in the digital economy of India. In this article, let’s dive into the List of 10 Best Banks in India in 2025.

Here is the list:

List Of 10 Best Banks in India

Rank

Bank Name

Type

Market Capitalisation (₹ Crore)

1

HDFC Bank

Private

14,72,995

2

ICICI Bank

Private

10,12,122

3

State Bank of India

Public

7,13,970

4

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private

4,34,467

5

Axis Bank

Private

3,66,092

6

Bank of Baroda

Public

1,28,565

7

Punjab National Bank

Public

1,14,608

8

Union Bank

Public

96,351

9

Canara Bank

Public

87,849

10

IDBI Bank

Private

85,879

Data Source: ForbesIndia

A brief overview of the 10 Best Banks in India

1. HDFC Bank

Source: reuters

  • Established: 1994

  • CEO: Sashidhar Jagdishan

  • Services: Personal banking, corporate banking, loans, credit cards, investment products

  • Customer Service: Known for efficient digital support and an easy-to-use mobile app

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹14,72,995 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 20.80

  • Branches: 9,092

  • Current Market Price (CMP): ₹1,925

2. ICICI Bank

Source: observenow

  • Established: 1994

  • CEO: Sandeep Bakhshi

  • Services: Retail banking, corporate banking, insurance, loans, wealth management

  • Customer Service: Fast and efficient across digital and branch networks

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹10,12,122 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 20.00

  • Branches: 6,613

  • CMP: ₹1,432.40

3. State Bank of India (SBI)

Source: analyticsinsight

  • Established: 1955

  • CEO: Dinesh Kumar Khara

  • Services: Savings accounts, personal and business loans, corporate banking, government schemes

  • Customer Service: Reliable with broad branch and ATM access

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹7,13,970 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 9.00

  • Branches: 22,740

  • CMP: ₹800

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Source: Kotak

  • Established: 1985

  • CEO: Dipak Gupta (Interim)

  • Services: Savings and current accounts, loans, investment banking, insurance

  • Customer Service: Highly responsive through digital and branch channels

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹4,34,467 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 22.10

  • Branches: 2,013

  • CMP: ₹2,185.20

5. Axis Bank

Source: Axis Bank

  • Established: 1993

  • CEO: Amitabh Chaudhry

  • Services: Personal banking, corporate loans, wealth management, credit cards

  • Customer Service: Good digital support combined with strong branch experience

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹3,66,092 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 13.10

  • Branches: 5,706

  • CMP: ₹1,182.20

6. Bank of Baroda

Source: bankofbaroda

  • Established: 1908

  • CEO: Sanjiv Chadha

  • Services: Retail banking, loans, deposits, international banking

  • Customer Service: Reliable with a focus on rural customer needs

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹1,28,565 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 6.30

  • Branches: 8,424

  • CMP: ₹248.61

7. Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Source: pnb

  • Established: 1893

  • CEO: Atul Kumar Goel

  • Services: Personal and corporate banking, loans, government schemes

  • Customer Service: Emphasises affordability and wide access

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹1,14,608 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 6.80

  • Branches: 10,168

  • CMP: ₹99.72

8. Union Bank

Source: union bank

  • Established: 1919

  • CEO: A. Manimekhalai

  • Services: Savings accounts, agricultural loans, business banking

  • Customer Service: Focused on rural accessibility and strong support

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹96,351 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 5.90

  • Branches: 8,572

  • CMP: ₹126.22

9. Canara Bank

Source: Canara Bank

  • Established: 1906

  • CEO: K. Satyanarayana Raju

  • Services: Personal banking, loans, SME and corporate services

  • Customer Service: Strong urban and rural coverage with digital support

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹87,849 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 5.30

  • Branches: 9,850

  • CMP: ₹96.85

10. IDBI Bank

Source: idbiintech

  • Established: 1964

  • CEO: Rakesh Sharma

  • Services: Retail banking, loans, deposits, corporate banking

  • Customer Service: Noted for personal attention and digital responsiveness

  • Market Capitalisation: ₹85,879 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: 11.30

  • Branches: 2,116

  • CMP: ₹79.87

Conclusion

In India, now everyone is moving towards digital banking, and in this era of banking, everyone wants to do smart banking and also be secure. These are the banks which are given in this article; ensure your money is kept securely and provide smart digital banking also. So, choose the bank that fulfils your requirement.


