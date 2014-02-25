List of Congress Presidents till independence (1885-1947)

Here you can find the list of all Congress Presidents till India got its independence from the British empire. All these Historical personalities played a major role in India’s independence struggle.

Indian National Congress Foundation Day: The Indian National Congress (INC), popularly known as Congress, was founded on this day in 1885 by a group of educated Indians who were inspired by the ideals of nationalism and democracy. It is one of the largest political parties in India and is currently the main opposition party at the national level. The founders of the Congress included Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Dinshaw Wacha.

And, today on its 137, you can find the list of all Congress Presidents till India got its independence from the British empire. All these Historical personalities played a major role in India’s independence struggle.

Name of President

Life span

Year of Presidency

Place of Conference

Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee

29 Dec 1844 – 21 July 1906

1885

Bombay

Dadabhai Naoroji

4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917

1886

Calcutta

Badruddin Tyabji

10 Oct 1844 – 19 Aug 1906

1887

Madras

George Yule

1829–1892

1888

Allahabad

William Wedderburn

25 Mar 1838– 25 Jan 1918

1889

Bombay

Pherozeshah Mehta

4 Aug 1845 – 5 Nov 1915

1890

Calcutta

Anandacharlu

1843– 1908

1891

Nagpur

Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee

29 Dec 1844 – 21 July 1906

1892

Allahabad

Dadabhai Naoroji

4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917

1893

Lahore

Alfred Webb

1834–1908

1894

Madras

Surendranath Banerjee

10 Nov 1848 – 6 Aug 1925

1895

Poona

Rahimtulla M. Sayani

5 April 1847 – 1902

1896

Calcutta

C. Sankaran Nair

11 July 1857 – 1934

1897

Amraoti

Ananda Mohan Bose

23 Sep 1847 – 20 Aug 1906

1898

Madras

Romesh Chunder Dutt

13 Aug 1848 – 30 Nov 1909

1899

Lucknow

N. G. Chandavarkar

2 Dec 1855 – May 14 1923

1900

Lahore

Dinshaw Edulji Wacha

1844 – 1936

1901

Calcutta

Surendranath Banerjee

10 Nov 1848 – 6 Aug 1925

1902

Ahmedabad

Lalmohan Ghosh

1849–1909

1903

Madras

Henry Cotton

13 Sep 1845– 22 Oct 1915

1904

Bombay

Gopal Krishna Gokhale

9 May 1866 – 19 Feb 1915

1905

Benares

Dadabhai Naoroji

4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917

1906

Calcutta

Rashbihari Ghosh

23 Dec 1845 – 1921

1907

Surat

Rashbihari Ghosh

23 Dec 1845 – 1921

1908

Madras

Madan Mohan Malaviya

1861 – 1946

1909

Lahore

William Wedderburn

25 Mar 1838– 25 Jan 1918

1910

Allahabad

Bishan Narayan Dar

1864–1916

1911

Calcutta

Raghunath Narasinha Mudholkar

1857–1921

1912

Bankipore

Nawab Syed Muhammad Bahadur

 - 1919

1913

Karachi

Bhupendra Nath Bose

1859–1924

1914

Madras

Lord Satyendra Prasanno Sinha

24 Mar 1863– 4 Mar 1928

1915

Bombay

Ambica Charan Mazumdar

1850–1922

1916

Lucknow

Annie Besant

1 Oct 1847 – 1933

1917

Calcutta

Madan Mohan Malaviya

1861 – 1946

1918

Delhi

Syed Hasan Imam

1871 – 6 Feb 1931

1918

Bombay (Special Session)

Motilal Nehru

6 May 1861– 6 Feb 1931

1919

Amritsar

Lala Lajpat Rai

28 Jan 1865– 17 Nov 1928

1920

Calcutta (Special Session)

C. Vijayaraghavachariar

18 June 1852– 19 Apr 1944

1920

Nagpur

Ajmal Khan

1868–  1927

1921

Ahmedabad

Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das

5 Nov 1870– 16 June 1925

1922

Gaya

Mohammad Ali Jouhar

10 Dec 1878– 4 Jan 1931

1923

Kakinada

Abul Kalam Azad

1888– 22 Feb 1958

1923

Delhi (Special Session)

Mohandas Gandhi

2 Oct 1869– 30 Jan 1948

1924

Belgaum

Sarojini Naidu

13 Feb 1879– 2 Mar 1949

1925

Kanpur

S. Srinivasa Iyengar

Sep 11, 1874– 19 May 1941

1926

Gauhati

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari

25 Dec 1880– 1936

1927

Madras

Motilal Nehru

6 May 1861– 6 Feb 1931

1928

Calcutta

Jawaharlal Nehru

14 Nov 1889– 27 May 1964

1929 & 30

Lahore

Vallabhbhai Patel

31 Oct 1875– 15 Dec 1950

1931

Karachi

Madan Mohan Malaviya

1861 – 1946

1932

Delhi

Madan Mohan Malaviya

1861 – 1946

1933

Calcutta

Nellie Sengupta

1886–1973

1933

Calcutta

Rajendra Prasad

3 December 1884– 28 February 1963

1934 & 35

Bombay

Jawaharlal Nehru

14 November 1889– 27 May 1964

1936

Lucknow

Jawaharlal Nehru

14 November 1889– 27 May 1964

1936& 37

Faizpur

Subhas Chandra Bose

23 January 1897 – Unknown

1938

Haripura

Subhas Chandra Bose

23 January 1897 – Unknown

1939

Tripuri

Abul Kalam Azad

1888– 22 February 1958

1940–46

Ramgarh

J. B. Kripalani

1888– 19 March 1982

1947

Meerut

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next