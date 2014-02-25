List of Congress Presidents till independence (1885-1947)
Indian National Congress Foundation Day: The Indian National Congress (INC), popularly known as Congress, was founded on this day in 1885 by a group of educated Indians who were inspired by the ideals of nationalism and democracy. It is one of the largest political parties in India and is currently the main opposition party at the national level. The founders of the Congress included Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Dinshaw Wacha.
And, today on its 137, you can find the list of all Congress Presidents till India got its independence from the British empire. All these Historical personalities played a major role in India’s independence struggle.
|
Name of President
|
Life span
|
Year of Presidency
|
Place of Conference
|
Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee
|
29 Dec 1844 – 21 July 1906
|
1885
|
Bombay
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917
|
1886
|
Calcutta
|
Badruddin Tyabji
|
10 Oct 1844 – 19 Aug 1906
|
1887
|
Madras
|
George Yule
|
1829–1892
|
1888
|
Allahabad
|
William Wedderburn
|
25 Mar 1838– 25 Jan 1918
|
1889
|
Bombay
|
Pherozeshah Mehta
|
4 Aug 1845 – 5 Nov 1915
|
1890
|
Calcutta
|
Anandacharlu
|
1843– 1908
|
1891
|
Nagpur
|
Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee
|
29 Dec 1844 – 21 July 1906
|
1892
|
Allahabad
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917
|
1893
|
Lahore
|
Alfred Webb
|
1834–1908
|
1894
|
Madras
|
Surendranath Banerjee
|
10 Nov 1848 – 6 Aug 1925
|
1895
|
Poona
|
Rahimtulla M. Sayani
|
5 April 1847 – 1902
|
1896
|
Calcutta
|
C. Sankaran Nair
|
11 July 1857 – 1934
|
1897
|
Amraoti
|
Ananda Mohan Bose
|
23 Sep 1847 – 20 Aug 1906
|
1898
|
Madras
|
Romesh Chunder Dutt
|
13 Aug 1848 – 30 Nov 1909
|
1899
|
Lucknow
|
N. G. Chandavarkar
|
2 Dec 1855 – May 14 1923
|
1900
|
Lahore
|
Dinshaw Edulji Wacha
|
1844 – 1936
|
1901
|
Calcutta
|
Surendranath Banerjee
|
10 Nov 1848 – 6 Aug 1925
|
1902
|
Ahmedabad
|
Lalmohan Ghosh
|
1849–1909
|
1903
|
Madras
|
Henry Cotton
|
13 Sep 1845– 22 Oct 1915
|
1904
|
Bombay
|
Gopal Krishna Gokhale
|
9 May 1866 – 19 Feb 1915
|
1905
|
Benares
|
Dadabhai Naoroji
|
4 Sep 1825 – 30 June 1917
|
1906
|
Calcutta
|
Rashbihari Ghosh
|
23 Dec 1845 – 1921
|
1907
|
Surat
|
Rashbihari Ghosh
|
23 Dec 1845 – 1921
|
1908
|
Madras
|
Madan Mohan Malaviya
|
1861 – 1946
|
1909
|
Lahore
|
William Wedderburn
|
25 Mar 1838– 25 Jan 1918
|
1910
|
Allahabad
|
Bishan Narayan Dar
|
1864–1916
|
1911
|
Calcutta
|
Raghunath Narasinha Mudholkar
|
1857–1921
|
1912
|
Bankipore
|
Nawab Syed Muhammad Bahadur
|
- 1919
|
1913
|
Karachi
|
Bhupendra Nath Bose
|
1859–1924
|
1914
|
Madras
|
Lord Satyendra Prasanno Sinha
|
24 Mar 1863– 4 Mar 1928
|
1915
|
Bombay
|
Ambica Charan Mazumdar
|
1850–1922
|
1916
|
Lucknow
|
Annie Besant
|
1 Oct 1847 – 1933
|
1917
|
Calcutta
|
Madan Mohan Malaviya
|
1861 – 1946
|
1918
|
Delhi
|
Syed Hasan Imam
|
1871 – 6 Feb 1931
|
1918
|
Bombay (Special Session)
|
Motilal Nehru
|
6 May 1861– 6 Feb 1931
|
1919
|
Amritsar
|
Lala Lajpat Rai
|
28 Jan 1865– 17 Nov 1928
|
1920
|
Calcutta (Special Session)
|
C. Vijayaraghavachariar
|
18 June 1852– 19 Apr 1944
|
1920
|
Nagpur
|
Ajmal Khan
|
1868– 1927
|
1921
|
Ahmedabad
|
Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das
|
5 Nov 1870– 16 June 1925
|
1922
|
Gaya
|
Mohammad Ali Jouhar
|
10 Dec 1878– 4 Jan 1931
|
1923
|
Kakinada
|
Abul Kalam Azad
|
1888– 22 Feb 1958
|
1923
|
Delhi (Special Session)
|
Mohandas Gandhi
|
2 Oct 1869– 30 Jan 1948
|
1924
|
Belgaum
|
Sarojini Naidu
|
13 Feb 1879– 2 Mar 1949
|
1925
|
Kanpur
|
S. Srinivasa Iyengar
|
Sep 11, 1874– 19 May 1941
|
1926
|
Gauhati
|
Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari
|
25 Dec 1880– 1936
|
1927
|
Madras
|
Motilal Nehru
|
6 May 1861– 6 Feb 1931
|
1928
|
Calcutta
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
14 Nov 1889– 27 May 1964
|
1929 & 30
|
Lahore
|
Vallabhbhai Patel
|
31 Oct 1875– 15 Dec 1950
|
1931
|
Karachi
|
Madan Mohan Malaviya
|
1861 – 1946
|
1932
|
Delhi
|
Madan Mohan Malaviya
|
1861 – 1946
|
1933
|
Calcutta
|
Nellie Sengupta
|
1886–1973
|
1933
|
Calcutta
|
Rajendra Prasad
|
3 December 1884– 28 February 1963
|
1934 & 35
|
Bombay
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
14 November 1889– 27 May 1964
|
1936
|
Lucknow
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
14 November 1889– 27 May 1964
|
1936& 37
|
Faizpur
|
Subhas Chandra Bose
|
23 January 1897 – Unknown
|
1938
|
Haripura
|
Subhas Chandra Bose
|
23 January 1897 – Unknown
|
1939
|
Tripuri
|
Abul Kalam Azad
|
1888– 22 February 1958
|
1940–46
|
Ramgarh
|
J. B. Kripalani
|
1888– 19 March 1982
|
1947
|
Meerut