List of Congress Presidents till independence (1885-1947)

Indian National Congress Foundation Day: The Indian National Congress (INC), popularly known as Congress, was founded on this day in 1885 by a group of educated Indians who were inspired by the ideals of nationalism and democracy. It is one of the largest political parties in India and is currently the main opposition party at the national level. The founders of the Congress included Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Dinshaw Wacha.

And, today on its 137, you can find the list of all Congress Presidents till India got its independence from the British empire. All these Historical personalities played a major role in India’s independence struggle.