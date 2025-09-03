List of Top 10 Countries That Are Behind In Time From India

Time is not the same everywhere. The world is divided into many time zones. There are more than 24 time zones because some countries use half-hour or 45-minute differences. India follows Indian Standard Time (IST), which is UTC+5:30. Some countries are ahead of India in time, while others are behind. For example, New Zealand is one of the countries ahead of India. It follows UTC+12 or more, depending on daylight saving. On the other hand, countries like the United Kingdom are behind India. The UK observes UTC+0 or UTC+1 during daylight saving time. In this article, we'll take a look at which countries are ahead of India and which ones are behind. We'll also explore how time zones work and why they matter. Which Country Is The Furthest Behind In Time From India? Countries that are behind India in time are those with a UTC offset lower than India's IST (UTC+5:30). These nations experience an earlier time of day compared to Indian Standard Time. Most countries in Africa, Europe, and the Americas fall into this category.

Key UTC Offsets Behind IST Here is a consolidated list of notable examples, grouped by their main UTC offsets. UTC+0 (5.5 hours behind IST) United Kingdom

Ireland

Portugal

Ghana

Iceland UTC+1 (4.5 hours behind IST) France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Nigeria

Algeria UTC+2 (3.5 hours behind IST) Greece

South Africa

Egypt

Poland

Romania UTC+3 (2.5 hours behind IST) Turkey

Iraq

Kenya

Saudi Arabia

Russia (parts) Further Behind (Americas) UTC−3: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile (8.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−4: Barbados, Bolivia, Venezuela (9.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−5: USA (Eastern), Canada (Eastern), Peru, Colombia (10.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−6: USA (Central), Mexico, Honduras (11.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−7: USA (Mountain), Canada (Mountain) (12.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−8: USA (Pacific), Canada (Pacific) (13.5 hours behind IST)

UTC−9 or more: Alaska, Hawaii, and central/western Pacific islands (14+ hours behind IST)

General Rule Any country with a UTC offset numerically less than +5:30 (including all negative UTC offsets) is behind Indian Standard Time. List Of Countries That Are Behind In Time From India 1. United States (Mainland) The mainland United States spans several time zones behind IST, ranging from UTC−5 (Eastern Time) to UTC−8 (Pacific Time). This means the US is 10.5 to 13.5 hours behind India. The time difference has a significant impact on business communications, travel, and global operations. 2. Canada Canada is located in North America and spans six time zones, all of which are behind IST. Eastern Canada, such as Toronto and Montreal (UTC−5), is 10.5 hours behind, while Vancouver (UTC−8) is 13.5 hours behind. The country's large size means Indian news, business, and entertainment reach Canadian audiences many hours later, which affects the scheduling of calls, events, and work for professionals dealing with both countries.

3. Mexico Mexico mainly uses Central (UTC−6) and Mountain Time (UTC−7), which means the country is 11.5 or 12.5 hours behind India. The time difference affects tourism, trade, and international business operations, with many Mexican companies working with Indian partners in the technology and manufacturing sectors. 4. Brazil Brazil is in South America and runs mainly on Brasília Time (UTC−3), making it 8.5 hours behind IST. The nation has thriving business relations with India, particularly in agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals. Sports and culture exchanges abound, driving mutual understanding. 5. Argentina Argentina, another South American country, uses UTC−3, resulting in an 8.5-hour difference from IST. Known for its tango, architecture, and natural wonders, Argentina is an emerging tourism and trade partner for India. The time difference challenges businesses and researchers working on collaborative projects in science and education.

6. United Kingdom The United Kingdom (UTC+0) is 5.5 hours behind IST. As a central hub for trade, finance, and culture, the UK's time difference influences academic collaboration, stock market activities, and diaspora communication. Many Indians reside in the UK, and the two countries have shared historical and cultural ties dating back to the colonial era. 7. South Africa South Africa (UTC+2) is 3.5 hours behind IST. The time zone difference impacts coordination between business hubs like Johannesburg and Mumbai. India-South Africa relations are notable in areas such as mining, technology, and education, with frequent travel and trade between the two countries. 8. Nigeria Nigeria, located in West Africa, uses UTC+1, making it 4.5 hours behind IST. The time gap influences activities in energy, education, and scholarships supported by both nations. Nigeria is a significant oil producer, and Indian companies are actively involved in the region, collaborating on projects that have a substantial impact on the local economy.

9. France France's standard time is UTC+1, putting it 4.5 hours behind IST. French-Indian relations span tourism, art, fashion, and the aerospace industries. The time lag can impact live broadcasts of events such as fashion shows, sports games, and educational webinars. Paris is a popular destination for Indian travellers, and French universities welcome Indian students in large numbers. 10. Germany Germany follows UTC+1, making it 4.5 hours behind IST. Both nations have close trade links, particularly in engineering, renewable energy, and automotive sectors. The time gap affects business meetings, webinars, and conferences. Germany is a top study destination for Indian students, offering scholarships and research positions across its high-tech universities. What is the International Date Line? Simply Explained