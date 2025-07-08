Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Countries Where Indians Can Get Citizenship without Buying House

Explore countries where Indians can gain citizenship without property investment in 2025. Learn about eligibility, investment options like funds or business, and pathways to residency and citizenship in nations like Portugal, Paraguay, and more.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 8, 2025, 17:16 IST

A new nomination-based Golden Visa program has been launched by the United Arab Emirates, providing Indian people with lifetime residency without requiring significant investments in real estate or business. This action is part of a trial project that starts with Bangladesh and India. This represents a change from the current visa regime.

With the UAE's new nomination-based Golden Visa for Indians, which does not require real estate investment, many people throughout the world are looking into comparable options, other than UAE. Several countries offer appealing residence and citizenship opportunities, whether your goal is a long-term settlement, improved global mobility, or a backup passport. 

Which Countries Offer Indians Citizenship without Buying Property? 

Looking to move abroad or gain second citizenship? Here's a quick comparison of countries offering residency or citizenship to Indian nationals based on investment, along with the key benefits of each program.


Country

Investment Required

What You Get

Saudi Arabia

- ₹1.78 crore (Permanent)

- ₹22.3 lakh/year (Renewable)

- No sponsor needed

- Can buy property, start business, sponsor family

- No citizenship

Paraguay

₹4.15–5 lakh ($5,000–$6,000) via bank deposit or business

- Residency in 3–6 months

- Citizenship after 3 years

- Visa-free access in South America

Portugal

- ₹4.5 crore (€500,000) in funds, R&D, job creation

- ₹2.25 crore (€250,000) donation

- Schengen access

- Citizenship after 5 years

- Must renounce Indian passport

Vietnam

- ₹33 crore ($4 million) – 10-year visa

- ₹1 crore ($120,000) – 3–5 year visa

- Live, work, and do business

- Citizenship after 5 years

- No dual citizenship

Hungary

- ₹2.25 crore (€250,000) real estate fund

- ₹9 crore (€1 million) donation

- 10-year renewable visa

- Schengen access

- PR after 3 yrs

- Citizenship after 8 yrs

Caribbean Nations

(e.g., Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada)

- ₹1.66 crore ($200,000) real estate

- ₹83 lakh ($100,000) donation

- Citizenship in 3–8 months

- Visa-free travel to UK & Schengen

- Grenada: US E-2 Visa access

Saudi Arabia (Premium Residency)

What to know about visiting Saudi Arabia | CNN

  • ₹1.78 crore (SAR 800,000) for permanent residency

  • ₹22.3 lakh (SAR 100,000) for annual renewable residency

Saudi Arabia launched the Premium Residency program as part of its Vision 2030 economic reforms, which allows for permanent residency without requiring a local sponsor. Indian people can choose between a permanent residency for ₹1.78 crore (SAR 800,000) or an annual renewable residency for ₹22.3 lakh (SAR 100,000).

Professionals and investors in the Gulf region find residency to be a sensible option because it grants the right to buy real estate, start enterprises, and sponsor family members. However, not everyone will find Saudi Arabia's strict social norms appealing, and the program does not result in citizenship.

Paraguay

Paraguay Tourism: All You Need to Know Before You Go (2025)

  • ₹4.15–5 lakh ($5,000–$6,000) via:

    • Bank deposit, or

    • Small local business

Paraguay is an excellent choice for Indians looking for a quick and inexpensive residency. One can get permanent residency by investing in a small local business or depositing ₹4.15-5 lakh ($5,000-$6,000) in a Paraguayan bank. It usually takes three to six months to get approved.

Those who maintain residency for three years are entitled to apply for Paraguayan citizenship, which allows them to enter many South American nations without a visa. When compared to EU or Caribbean options, the passport's limited worldwide visa-free access is its main drawback.

Portugal (Golden Visa)

Move Over Lisbon, Picturesque Porto is Portugal's Most Dazzling Gem

  • ₹4.5 crore (€500,000) in venture capital, research, or job creation

  • ₹2.25 crore (€250,000) in cultural/historical donation

In 2023, Portugal revised its Golden Visa program, making real estate no longer a qualified investment. Indian citizens can now obtain residency by funding recognized venture capital funds, scientific research, or employment-generating enterprises with ₹4.5 crore (about €500,000). Donations that support culture or history are eligible for a reduced investment of ₹2.25 crore (€250,000).

After five years, this visa offers admission to the Schengen area and a path to Portuguese citizenship, provided that the applicant satisfies residency requirements and basic Portuguese language proficiency (A2). However, giving up the Indian passport is necessary to obtain Portuguese nationality because India does not allow dual citizenship.

Vietnam (Golden Visa)

Top 10 Cities To Visit In Vietnam For Indian Travelers

  • ₹33 crore ($4 million) – 10-year visa with permanent residency option

  • ₹1 crore ($120,000) – 3 to 5-year visa

Vietnam recently unveiled the Golden Visa program, which offers residency based on investment levels: ₹33 crore ($4 million) for a 10-year visa with a permanent residency option, or ₹1 crore ($120,000) for a visa that lasts three to five years.

Those who are accepted may live, work, and run enterprises in Vietnam. Since Vietnam and India do not accept dual nationality, they must give up their Indian passport before they may petition for citizenship after five years.

Hungary (Guest Investor Residency)

Towards a National Circular Economy Strategy for Hungary | OECD

  • ₹2.25 crore (€250,000) in real estate funds

  • ₹9 crore (€1 million) donation to public trust

A 10-year renewable residency is available through Hungary's Guest Investor Residency Program for investments of ₹2.25 crore (€250,000) in real estate funds or ₹9 crore (€1 million) as a public trust donation.

This visa grants entry into the Schengen area and offers a path to citizenship after eight years and permanent residency after three. However, l ess than 30 approvals were made in the first six months of operation, indicating slow processing.

Caribbean Countries

Caribbean Countries - WorldAtlas

  • ₹1.66 crore ($200,000) in real estate, or

  • ₹83 lakh ($100,000) donation

Several Caribbean nations, including Dominica, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, and Grenada, provide citizenship in 3–8 months in exchange for a real estate investment of ₹1.66 crore ($200,000) or more, or a donation of ₹83 lahks ($100,000) or more.

These passports allow entry into the UK and the Schengen region without a visa. Grenada is especially beneficial since it is eligible for the US E-2 investor visa, which makes doing business in the US easier. It is crucial to remember that these programs only grant travel privileges and not residency rights in the US or the EU.

