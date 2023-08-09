Independence Day 2023: List of Gallantry Awards & Recognitions Given on 15th August

Independence Day 2023 Gallantry Award List: Independence Day is one of the most popular and important events for Indian citizens. The day keeps a balance between the past and present by giving tribute to freedom fighters of the past and awards to brave police personnel, armed forces and other security forces for their distinguished service of the present.

After Independence, the government of India decided to award the police and security personnel. The first three gallantry awards Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra were coined on 26th January 1950 and came into effect on 15th August 1947.

In the second row, three gallantry awards Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Ashoka Chakra Class-II and Ashoka Chakra-III were instituted. These awards later came to be known as Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra in 1967. Most of these awards are given twice on Republic Day and Independence Day are:

Param Vir Chakra

Maha Vir Chakra

Vir Chakra

Ashoka Chakra

Kirti Chakra

Shaurya Chakra

Sena Medal

Vayu Sena Medal

Nau Sena Medal

Yudh Seva Medal

Some other awards and recognitions given to security personnel for their courage and valour are:

Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation

The Home Minister announced the establishment of the "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation," which will be awarded to members of Central Investigating Agencies, State/UT Police Forces, and Investigating Agencies for outstanding performance in the inquiry. This medal was established in 2018 to promote high professional standards of crime investigation and recognise such Excellence in Investigation.

President's Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service

On Republic Day and Independence Day each year, the President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services, as well as the Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals, are presented to members of the Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards.

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Individuals who have spent at least 21 years in the police force or central police and security organisations are eligible for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Force. It is given for Meritorious Service twice a year, on the occasions of Republic Day and Independence Day.

Police Medal for Gallantry

The President's Police Medal for Gallantry is presented for "gallantry in saving life and property, preventing crime, or arresting criminals." The medal may be awarded to any member of an Indian police force, regardless of rank or length of service.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

The medal is given for noncombat meritorious performance or service that is undeniably remarkable and of such magnitude that it elevates the individual above his peers while serving in one of the assignments for which the medal has been authorised.

Correctional Services Medal

The President's Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry and the Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded for conspicuous/exceptional gallantry in apprehending a prisoner or preventing their escape, the risk incurred is calculated about the officer's obligations and duties, and for outstanding work done in the preceding year.

Fire Service Medals

A Meritorious record of service is required to receive the President's Fire Service Medal. The monetary allocation for the two Gallantry Medals has been increased to Rs. 3000/- (from Rs. 1500/-) for the President's Fire Service Medal for gallantry and Rs. 2000/- (from Rs. 900/-) for the Fire Service Medal for gallantry.

Force-wise/State-wise Medal Awardees

Other than all the above recognition of forces. This award category recognizes only those Spl operations, which have a high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the Country/ State/UT and have a significant impact on the security of large sections of the society categorised force-wise or state-wise.

The Ministry of Defence invites recommendations twice a year from the Armed Forces and Union Ministry of Home Affairs for gallantry awards. After approval of the President or Prime Minister, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day.