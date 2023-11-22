List of Top 10 Most Expensive Markets in the World and India 2023

Emerging from the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic, the retail sector has encountered a fresh set of hurdles in the preceding year. The confluence of higher, albeit alleviating, inflation, escalating interest rates, and decelerating economic growth has created a sustained strain on both consumers and retailers. Further complicating matters is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the vibrancy of prime Central Business Districts (CBDs), particularly as the "return to the office" remains lacklustre in many parts of the world. Additionally, international tourism has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. However, amid these challenges, prime retail destinations have exhibited resilience, showcasing a notable rebound with predominantly positive rental growth over the past year. Globally, rents have surged by an average of 4.8% in the last 12 months, marking an increase from the 3.7% growth observed in the preceding year.

The turbulent times brought about by the pandemic, coupled with supply chain bottlenecks, prompted an imbalance between demand and supply across various products and service lines. This phenomenon cascaded into pricing dynamics, sparking the initiation of a robust inflationary cycle. Responding assertively, central banks in numerous economies implemented unprecedented rate hikes, aiming to curb inflation by rendering money more expensive.

The following list, detailing the 10 most expensive markets in the world for 2023, is derived from a comprehensive report titled "THE RESILIENCE OF RETAIL," published by Cushman & Wakefield, a distinguished global real estate service provider with a century-long legacy. The rankings underscore the dynamic landscape shaped by fiscal and monetary stimulus, supply chain complexities, and the resiliency of prime retail destinations in navigating the evolving economic terrain.

The international rental landscape has seen a notable surge of 4.8% in the last 12 months, surpassing the 3.7% growth observed in the previous year. In 2023, Asia Pacific took the lead globally, boasting a robust 5.3% growth, a significant improvement from the preceding year's 1.1% growth. Meanwhile, Europe, fueled by a remarkable uplift in Türkiye, accelerated from a 0.9% year-over-year growth in Q3 2022 to an impressive 4.2% year-over-year in Q3 2023. Conversely, the United States experienced a slowdown from the previous year's remarkable 17.0%, settling at a more sustainable 3.2%. Here is the complete list:

Global Ranking 2023 Global Ranking 2022 Market City Location Rent (USD/sq.ft/yr) Rent (EUR/sqm/yr) Pre-pandemic to present (LCY) YOY (LCY) 1 1 U.S.A New York City Upper 5th Avenue (49th to 60th Sts) $2,000 €20,384 14% 0% 2 3 Italy Milan Via Montenapoleone $1,766 €18,000 31% 20% 3 2 Greater China Hong Kong Tsim Sha Tsui (main street shops) $1,493 €15,219 -39% 4% 4 4 United Kingdom London New Bond Street $1,462 €14,905 -11% 0% 5 5 France Paris Avenues des Champs-Élysées $1,120 €11,414 -18% 0% 6 6 Japan Tokyo Ginza $912 €9,299 0% 0% 7 7 Switzerland Zurich Bahnhofstrasse $907 €9,243 -2% 1% 8 8 Australia Sydney Pitt Street Mall $747 €7,612 -24% 0% 9 9 South Korea Seoul Myeongdong $642 €6,542 -19% 5% 10 11 Austria Vienna Kohlmarkt $506 €5,160 6% 2% Regional and Local Dynamics:

While regional growth remained relatively bound between 3% and 6%, substantial variations occurred at the local market level. Istanbul witnessed a staggering 120% increase in rents over the past year, propelled by rampant inflation in Türkiye, reaching 85.5% in October 2022 and still at 61.5% as of September 2023. Notably, Vietnam, Japan, and India all recorded average growth ranging from 12% to 18%. Japan's growth was centred around Midosuji in Osaka, while Banjara Hills in Hyderabad led in India, with rental increases of 60% and 40%, respectively. Conversely, Chicago and Xiamen experienced steep rental declines of -25%, and Shenzhen also recorded a decrease exceeding 20%.