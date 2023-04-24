The World Steel Association like every year has announced the name of Steel Sustainability 2023. A total of 10 companies are recognised as Steel Sustainability Champions for their exemplary work. For the sixth consecutive year, the Steel Sustainability Champions Programme has recognised those world steel members who are best exemplifying their dedication to and action in support of sustainable development through their participation in global steel sustainability initiatives.

Tata Steel has managed to hold its name on the list for the 6th year consecutively. The company shared their achievement on its Twitter handle:

We're thrilled to be the 2023 #SteelSustainabilityChampion. This recognition by @worldsteel for the 6th consecutive year underscores our leadership position as a world-class steel producer committed to #sustainability.



— Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) April 18, 2023

Ten member steel companies have qualified for our most demanding sustainability recognition and have been named 2023 #SustainabilityChampions! — worldsteel (@worldsteel) April 18, 2023

List of Steel Sustainability Champions 2023

ArcelorMittal

HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

HYUNDAI Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO Holdings

Tata Steel

Tenaris

Ternium

All 10 champions are presented with certificates at the April Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Members.

What is Steel Sustainability Championship Program?

A company's ability to continue to operate must adhere to sustainability as a fundamental business requirement. For forward-thinking steel firms, adopting an ethical and socially responsible philosophy can provide them with an advantage over the competition.

In order to motivate steel businesses to exert more effort, create better standards, and advance the industry, the World Steel Organisation established a sustainability recognition scheme. A project is a useful tool for showing the industry's stronger commitment to and proactive engagement in sustainable development.

The different Steelie Awards categories are:

Excellence in low-carbon steel production

Innovation of the year

Excellence in sustainability

Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment

Excellence in education and training

Excellence in communications programmes

One must be shortlisted in one of the six categories of the international Steel Steelie Awards or recognised by the Safety and Health Recognition Programme in order to be eligible for the Steel Sustainability Championship.

What are the objectives of the Steel Sustainability Program?

The Steel Sustainability Programme recognises the sector for fulfilling its various sustainability goals. And the major goal is to reduce carbon emissions and help the Planet Mark Certification programme become and remain certified.

The main focus of the organisation and program are:

A circular economy and carbon neutrality are promoted while emissions are reduced with efficiency.

to raise awareness of ethical product supply chains and mineral and product supply chains globally.

The life cycle costing (LCC) method of evaluating a product's social and economic impact.

Application of the 4 Rs Reducing, Reusing, remanufacturing, and recycling.

Water can be recycled and reused, which increases usage effectiveness while lowering demand and costs.

The relevance of the problems with air emissions and their effects on the environment, human health, and ambient air quality should be acknowledged by the steel sector.

The World Steel Association, which has members in all of the main steel-producing nations, is one of the biggest and most active business associations in the world. Around 85% of the world's steel production is represented by it, together with steel producers, national and local steel industry groups, steel research institutions, and steel producers.