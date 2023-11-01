Top 10 Creators In the World 2023 with Earnings and Followers

Due to the widespread use of social media, competition among people has greatly increased during the last ten years. Call them Creators, Influencers, Streamers, or Vloggers, these powerful social media personalities command unmatched power in the entertainment and advertising industries.

With their content, these influencers have the power to engage millions of people and have a significant impact on public opinion. Additionally, they have been successful in turning their content into a profitable source of revenue, making a few of them millionaires.

Mr Beast is the top creator of the year 2023.

List of Top 10 Creators In The World 2023

In the year 2023, Mr. Beast claims the prestigious title of a top creator. Within the elite echelons of the world's most distinguished creators, their cumulative followers amount to a staggering 991 million, amassing an estimated fortune of $311.5 million in earnings. While Mr. Beast reigns supreme as the leading creator of 2023, below is the compilation of the top ten creators worldwide who have etched an indelible mark on the landscape of social media:

Rank Name Earnings Followers 1 Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) $82 M 312M 2 Olajide Olatunji (KSI) $24 M 112M 3 Jake Paul $34 M 66M 4 Rhett & Link $35 M 51M 5 Charli D’Amelio $23 M 213M 6 Logan Paul $21 M 74M 7 Elliot Tebele $30 M 17M 8 Emma Chamberlain $20 M 28M 9 Matt Rife $25 M 22M 10 Brent Rivera $17.5 M 96M

This curated list draws its inspiration from Forbes' Top Creators List of 2023. Forbes conducted an assessment of each creator's gross earnings spanning from June 2022 to June 2023. The rankings were founded upon a comprehensive one-to-four scale, encompassing individuals deriving a majority of their income from conventional advertising to visionaries forging their enterprises, brands, and services.

Top Content Creators In The World

1. Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast)

Earnings: $82M

Total Followers: 312M

Avg. Engagement: 9.8%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

With a following exceeding 300 million, MrBeast's fan base rivals the population of the United States itself. Jimmy even won the Best Creator award at the 2023 Streamy Awards for his excellent storytelling, creativity and influence across multiple platforms. This immense influence stems from his masterful creation of high-production videos and audacious feats, including surviving the Antarctic for 50 hours and constructing a real-life Willy Wonka chocolate factory. The luminary of YouTube, known as Jimmy Donaldson, has harnessed his substantial clout to amass a digital advertising fortune and establish an expansive real-world empire. Among the notable Beast-based enterprises are Feastables snack bars, the MrBeast Burgers restaurant chain, and Donaldson's extensive merchandise line.

2. Olajide Olatunji (KSI)

Earnings: $24M

Total Followers: 112M

Avg. Engagement: 6.5%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Widely recognized as KSI, Olajide Olatunji commenced his journey by reacting to FIFA video games on YouTube back in 2009, amassing millions of followers due to his eccentric humour. Over time, he transformed from a comedian into a formidable contender, evolving into a rapper and professional boxer. In 2023, he released two singles and secured a multiyear distribution deal for his promotional company, Misfits Boxing. Olatunji is also the prominent face of Prime Hydration, alongside Logan Paul (ranked sixth on the Top Creators list). This sports drink has earned recognition as the official beverage for FC Barcelona, UFC, and Arsenal this year. Olatunji's career has been marked by controversy, encompassing discussions of boxing decorum, controversial content, and derogatory language. Yet, he has consistently leveraged these controversies to garner views, both online and in the ring.

3. Jake Paul

Earnings: $34M

Total Followers: 66M

Avg. Engagement: 1.6%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Jake Paul is no stranger to controversy. He began his journey as a Vine sensation before transitioning into a YouTube and then a boxer. His YouTube content, characterized by daring stunts like impromptu tattoos, consumption of dog food, and Icy Hot baths, had captured the attention of millions.

Despite controversies involving allegations of misconduct, fan scams, and, most recently, an SEC charge for undisclosed cryptocurrency endorsements, Paul's ability to orchestrate sensational events has earned him a place among the highest-paid athletes in 2022. He secured a sponsorship with the energy drink Celsius, founded the sports betting app "Betr," which raised a remarkable $50 million in a Series A round, and signed an MMA contract to participate in a new pay-per-view division this year.

4. Rhett & Link

Earnings: $35M

Total Followers: 51M

Avg. Engagement: 0.85%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln "Link" Neal III, best friends since their school days and former engineers, started their YouTube journey in 2006 by creating comedy shows. Today, their entertainment company, Mythical, headquartered in Burbank, California, employs over 100 individuals, producing YouTube series such as the daily variety show "Good Mythical Morning," the Mythical Kitchen cooking show, and the sketch comedy channel Smosh, with a combined subscriber count of 18 million. Rhett & Link's portfolio extends to podcasts, live tours, live-stream events, books, and TV shows. Additionally, their Creator Accelerator fund actively invests in up-and-coming creators.

5. Charli D’Amelio

Earnings: $23M

Total Followers: 213M

Avg. Engagement: 0.7%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Charli D’Amelio continues her reign as the foremost female creator on TikTok, securing a place on both the Forbes Top Creators list and in the hearts of her dedicated fanbase. The D’Amelio dynasty is experiencing substantial growth, with the Connecticut native emerging as one of the internet's most viral sensations.

Her influence extends to representing Prada, serving as a prominent ambassador for Amazon, CeraVe, and SKIMS, the clothing line co-founded by Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, D’Amelio introduced her fragrance, "Born Dreamer," which now graces store shelves across the United States and Europe. Notably, she co-launched the brand "Social Tourist" with her sister Dixie (ranking eighteenth on this list) in collaboration with Hollister in 2021. The D’Amelio family is currently in the process of filming the third season of their reality series, "The D’Amelio Show," for Hulu, all while overseeing their newly launched footwear brand, D’Amelio Footwear, a remarkable feat, considering Charli's young age.

6. Logan Paul

Earnings: $21M

Total Followers: 74M

Avg. Engagement: 1.25%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Logan Paul initially achieved virality on Vine, alongside his brother Jake (ranked third on the Top Creator list). Leveraging the momentum, he ventured into YouTube to share vlogs and engage in audacious stunts, such as iPhone giveaways and celebrity boxing matches.

Although the channel accumulated 23.6 million subscribers, it was marred by controversial and insensitive content, including the display of a deceased individual in Japan's "suicide forest," resulting in temporary demonetization on the platform.

Nevertheless, Paul adapted his knack for sensationalism and transitioned into the world of professional wrestling. He even renewed his WWE contract this year and continues to promote Prime Hydration, alongside YouTuber KSI (ranked second on the Top Creators List). Furthermore, Paul co-hosts a podcast with his brother, "Impaulsive," where they candidly address ongoing controversies.

7. Elliot Tebele (F*ckJerry)

Earnings: $30M

Total Followers: 17M

Avg. Engagement: 1%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Elliot Tebele, known as the original meme king, serves as the mastermind behind the expansive social media empire, FJerryLLC. This influential conglomerate oversees a collection of accounts, including F*ckJerry, BeigeCardigan, DudeWithSign, and JerryNews, which collectively amass an astonishing 40 million followers. Tebele's financial success extends beyond the realm of social media, as he boasts a thriving board game empire, featuring the popular party game "What Do You Meme," distributed nationally at retail giants such as Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Additionally, Tebele has ventured into the lucrative liquor industry with the viral tequila brand, Jaja.

8. Emma Chamberlain

Earnings: $20M

Total Followers: 28M

Avg. Engagement: 6.25%

Entrepreneurship Score: 4

Emma Chamberlain's journey began with YouTube videos filmed in her mother's home, eventually leading her to depart high school. Along the way, she accumulated 27.9 million followers and successfully translated her dry humor and passion for fashion into a thriving lifestyle empire. Chamberlain stood out as one of the pioneering creators to secure a high-fashion collaboration with Louis Vuitton. Her success continued through lucrative partnerships with esteemed companies like Cartier, Lancome, Levi's, Aritzia, and Canon. Her beverage venture, Chamberlain Coffee, has become a staple at major retailers like Walmart and Sprouts. Furthermore, her podcast, "Anything Goes," recently inked an exclusive video deal with Spotify in February.

9. Matt Rife

Earnings: $25M

Total Followers: 22M

Avg. Engagement: 10.7%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

Matt Rife, a stand-up comedian, harnessed his social media stardom to sell out live shows. After a decade of performing in small clubs, Rife catapulted to TikTok fame following the viral circulation of a clip featuring him joking with a female fan. Over the past year, this Ohio native amassed a staggering 17 million TikTok followers and sold more than 750,000 tickets for his international tour. His Netflix stand-up special, "Natural Selection," is poised to stream later in the year.

10. Brent Rivera

Earnings: $17.5M

Total Followers: 96M

Avg. Engagement: 11.25%

Entrepreneurship Score: 3

Brent Rivera has demonstrated mastery across several of the world's most popular social media platforms, beginning with Vine, subsequently transitioning to YouTube, and finally finding resounding success on TikTok. His comedic videos, often featuring his younger sister, Lexi, have cultivated an audience of 50 million fervent fans.

Beyond his creative endeavours, the 25-year-old Streamy Award-winner has established himself as a prominent businessman. Rivera has successfully partnered with major brands, including Starbucks, Xbox, and Prada. Moreover, his media company, Amp Studios, launched in 2017, serves as a platform to support emerging creators and budding brands.

