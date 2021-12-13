Lt Col Harjinder Singh Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Military Career, Death, Last Rites and More

Lt Col Harjinder Singh Biography: Lt Col Harjinder Singh was among those who were killed in the CDS General Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash on 8 December 2021. His last rites were performed by his 12-year-old daughter, Preet Kaur, at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on 12 December 2021. Preet Kaur was accompanied by her mother Major Agnes P Menezes (retd).

#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered condolences to the family. He tweeted, "Paid tributes to Lt. Colonel Harjinder Singh who died in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. His untimely demise is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May God give them strength to bear this massive loss.”

Major Agnes P Menezes (retd) attended the funeral of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his Defence Adviser Brig LS Lidder at the Brar Square two days ago. Her husband’s body was identified by the Indian Army on 11 December 2021 via genetic testing, along with 9 other defence personnel killed in the IAF Mi-17V5 crash.

As we mourn the untimely death of Lt Col Harjinder Singh, let us take a look at his birth, age, education, and military career.

Lt Col Harjinder Singh: Birth, Age, Education, and Military Career

Born on 17 April 1978, Lt Col Harjinder Singh was an alumnus of National Defence College in New Delhi. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in September 2001. Lt Col Harjinder Singh belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as CDS General Bipin Rawat, and served as his Staff Officer. He was an active writer and his most recent work was titled-- China center space capabilities.

During his distinguished career that spanned over 20 years, he served in the North East along LAC, LC in Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim Scouts Staff Officer in a Corps HQ, instructor at IMA and was also a part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

Lt Col Harjinder Singh: Personal Life

Around 15 years ago, Lt Col Harjinder Singh married Captain Agnes Prafulla Menezes. The couple gave birth to a daughter, Preet Kaur.

Lt Col Harjinder Singh: Death

Lt Col Harjinder Singh served as the Staff Officer to the CDS General Bipin Rawat. The 43 years old was killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 crash chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, along with CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 10 other defence personnel on 8 December 2021. His last rites were performed with full military honors. Lt Col is survived by his wife Major Agnes P Menezes (retd) and daughter Preet Kaur.

Also Read | CDS Bipin Rawat Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Family, Education, Military Career, Last Rites and More

CDS Bipin Rawat's helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu: Check the list of people aboard and their designations