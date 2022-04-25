Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Madhav Godbole Biography: Birth, Education, Career, Books, Wife, Children, And Death of Former Union Home Secretary

Former Union Home Secretary and retired IAS officer Madhav Godbole died of a cardiac failure today at his residence in Pune. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, and their extended families. At this sad, unfortunate event, we look at his life.
Created On: Apr 25, 2022 16:07 IST
Modified On: Apr 25, 2022 16:26 IST
Madhav Godbole Biography: Birth, Education, Career, Books, Wife, Children, And Death of Former Union Home Secretary
Madhav Godbole Biography: Birth, Education, Career, Books, Wife, Children, And Death of Former Union Home Secretary

Madhav Godbole Biography: Former Union Home Secretary and retired IAS officer Madhav Godbole succumbed to cardiac arrest at his residence today in Maharashtra's Pune. He was 85. 

He is survived by his wife Sujata Godbole, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and Grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. 

Madhav Godbole Biography

Birth 1937
Education

Bombay University

Wiliams College, Massachusetts
Wife Sujata Godbole
Children

Rahul 

Meera
Death 25 April 2022

Madhav Godbole Education

Born in 1937, Godbole held a Ph.D and M.A. degree in Economics from Bombay University, and an M.A. in Development Economics from Wiliams College, Massachusetts. 

Madhav Godbole Career

Madhav Godbole was the Union Home Secretary during the Babri Masjid's demolition in 1992. He took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993 after serving in key positions - Union Home Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Justice, Principal Finance Secretary of Maharashtra, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Urban Development. During his bureaucratic stint, he chaired the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, Enron Power Project in Maharashtra and management of India’s international borders.

Post his retirement, Godbole actively penned essays and articles in leading newspapers and authored over 20 books on public policy, governance, and other important issues of national interest. These include including the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Dilemma: An Acid Test for India’s Constitution, The God Who Failed: An Assessment of Jawaharlal Nehru's Leadership and Unfinished Innings. He also worked at the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years. 

Madhav Godbole Wife and Children

Madhav Godbole married Sujata and the couple gave birth to Rahul Godbole and Meera Godbole. 

Madhav Godbole Death

Madhav Godbole died of a cardiac arrest at his residence on April 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, and their extended families. 

READ | Emmanuel Macron Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Political Party, Wife, Children, Honours, and more about French President

READ | Anand Mahindra Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Wife, Children, Net worth, And More About Chairman of Mahindra Group
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next