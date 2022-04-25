Madhav Godbole Biography: Birth, Education, Career, Books, Wife, Children, And Death of Former Union Home Secretary

Madhav Godbole Biography: Former Union Home Secretary and retired IAS officer Madhav Godbole succumbed to cardiac arrest at his residence today in Maharashtra's Pune. He was 85.

He is survived by his wife Sujata Godbole, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and Grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini.

Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole passed away at the age of 85 due to cardiac failure at his home in Pune surrounded by his family.



Madhav Godbole Biography

Birth 1937 Education Bombay University Wiliams College, Massachusetts Wife Sujata Godbole Children Rahul Meera Death 25 April 2022

Madhav Godbole Education

Born in 1937, Godbole held a Ph.D and M.A. degree in Economics from Bombay University, and an M.A. in Development Economics from Wiliams College, Massachusetts.

Madhav Godbole Career

Madhav Godbole was the Union Home Secretary during the Babri Masjid's demolition in 1992. He took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993 after serving in key positions - Union Home Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Justice, Principal Finance Secretary of Maharashtra, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Urban Development. During his bureaucratic stint, he chaired the Maharashtra State Electricity Board, Enron Power Project in Maharashtra and management of India’s international borders.

Post his retirement, Godbole actively penned essays and articles in leading newspapers and authored over 20 books on public policy, governance, and other important issues of national interest. These include including the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Dilemma: An Acid Test for India’s Constitution, The God Who Failed: An Assessment of Jawaharlal Nehru's Leadership and Unfinished Innings. He also worked at the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years.

Madhav Godbole Wife and Children

Madhav Godbole married Sujata and the couple gave birth to Rahul Godbole and Meera Godbole.

Madhav Godbole Death

Madhav Godbole died of a cardiac arrest at his residence on April 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, and their extended families.

