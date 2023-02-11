Math Riddles: Can you Solve This Monkey Puzzle In 15 Seconds? Test your IQ 

Math Riddle Challenge: it's brain exercise time and we promise you that these simple math puzzles won't be as easy as you think ! So sit back, grab a piece of paper, pens or pencils and no calculators at all.

This is brain power time!

Can you solve this puzzle In 15 Seconds? Test your IQ and sharpen your brain with this fruity math riddle.

Look at the puzzle below carefully and you will find a math puzzle that only those with a high IQ will be able to answer. Are you one of them? Let's Find out!

Here's your Math Puzzle

Is it easy?







Remember you have 15 seconds only!

Your time starts now.

All the best!









While you brainstorm here is some facts about a math puzzle

Solving math riddles regularly can make you brighter and sharper by improving your cognitive functioning and enhancing your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Hurry up! The clock's ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3…

2…

1…







Time's up!

Could you solve it?

Let's Look at the answers together!

First Equation:

Here we can see two monkeys(M) and their sum is 6.

So,

M+M=6

2M=6

If, LHS=RHS

Then

M=6÷2

M=3

Now we know that the value of Monkey is 3.

Second equation

Here, we can see that the Monkey(M) subtracted by the Banana(B) is 1.

So,

B-M=1

And we know that M=3

If LHS=RHS

B-3=1

B=1+3

B=4

Now we know that the value of Banana is 4.

Third Equation

This equation shows that the sum of Banana (B) and Tree(T) is equal to 10.

So,

B+T=10

And we know that B=4

If LHS=RHS

4+T=10

T=10-4

T=6

Now we know that the value of Tree is 6.

Final equation

Let's find the missing number!

What is the sum of Monkey (M) and Tree (T). Let's find out.

Monkey = 3

Tree=6

Monkey + Tree=?

3+6=9

So the answer is 9.

Great work!

You solved it!

