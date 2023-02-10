JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Math Riddles: Can you Solve This Tricky Teddy Puzzle In 30 Seconds? Check if you have a high IQ here!

Math riddles can make you brighter and sharper. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. 

 they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony. 

Look at the picture posted below you will find a math puzzle that only those with a high IQ will be able to answer.

 

Carefully check this math puzzle.

All the best! 

 

Is it easy?

 

Were you able to solve this tricky teddy puzzle?

 

If you were able to solve it, let us make it a challenge.

 

Set a timer to 30 seconds

 

Your time starts now. 

tick...

tock...
tick...

 

Time's Up!

Do you have the solution? it's ok if you don't because we do!

Let's solve it together

As you can see the puzzle has four equations. The first one has flowers(F), the second one has teddies (T), the third one has a pretty pink bow(B) in it. The final equation has them all. 

 

Let's Look at each.

 

First Equation 

We have the sum of three flowers(F) here which is 24.

So, 

F+F+F=24 

Then by the logic of BODMAS 

3F=24 

If, LHS=RHS 

F=24÷3 

F=8 

 

Now we know the value of the Flower is 8.

 

Second Equation 

Here we have the sum of two teddy bears (T )and one flower(F), which is 26. 

 

So, 

T+T+F=26 

 

We know that, F=8 

But here the petals of the flowers are 6 if we look carefully. Could you point out the difference?

 

, so F=6

And if, LHS=RHS 

 

T+T+6=26 

2T=26-6 

2T=20 

T=20÷2 

T=10 

 

Now we know the value of Teddy is 10

 

Third Equation 

Now look at the equation very carefully, the Bow(B), Teddy(T) and the eight petal Flower (F) is 21.

 

So,

B+T+F= 21 

If, LHS=RHS 

B+10+8=21 

B=21-18 

B=3 

 

Now we know that the value of Bow is 3.

 

Final Equation 

There's a double bow, a teddy, and a flower with six petals merged and a teddy in this equation if you look carefully. We need to check their sum! Let's find out the missing number.

 

So,

(B+B)+(T+F)×7=?

(3+3)+(10+6)×7=?

By the logic of BODMAS we will multiply first 

6+16×7 

=6+112 

=118

 

Hence, the solution is 118 

 

Great work!

 

Keep doing these math riddles and you'll be a math master in no time!

 

