Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Answer: Zero.



Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?



Answer: $15.50.



Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?



Answer: 50 steps.
