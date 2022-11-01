Math Riddles: Missing Number Puzzles, IQ and Aptitude Tests

Do you enjoy Math Riddles? It’s time to shine your math skills, logical and analytical abilities, and calculation skills with this Math Riddles series. This will test your IQ and Aptitude to solve tricky numerical reasoning tests. Learn more about mathematics with this find the missing number puzzle.

Math Riddles: Missing Number Math Puzzles

Logic Puzzle #1

Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 77

Explanation

We will first solve Shape 1 and Shape 2 to understand the logic.

Shape 1

=> (7 – 3) x (11 – 2)

=> 4 x 9

=> 36

Shape 2

=> (13 - 5) x (9 - 1)

=> 8 x 8

=> 64

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to solve Shape 3.

Shape 3

=> (11 – 4) x (16 – 5)

=> 7 x 11

=> 77

Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 4

Explanation

We will start by solving Circle 1 and Circle 3 to figure out the logic.

Circle 1

If you notice the inner circle highlighted in yellow, you will notice that this circle consists of numbers from the number series 1 to 9.

Circle 3

Moving on to the outer circle highlighted in yellow, you will notice that this circle too consists of numbers from the number series 1 to 9.

Similarly, we shall apply the same logic to find out the missing number in the place of the question mark.

Circle 2

Coming to the circle in the middle circle highlighted in yellow. We shall follow the same logic as for both circles we discussed above. So, by that logic, this circle should also consist of all numbers from the number series 1 to 9.

Upon looking carefully, we notice all numbers are present in the circle except for number 4. Hence, as per the logic, the missing number in the number series in this circle is 4.

