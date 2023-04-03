Math riddles with answers: Exhausted with work? These math riddles and a mug of coffee are all that you need!
What are your modes of having fun? What do you choose when it comes to thinking of something fun? Well, we bring to you some math riddles.
MATH RIDDLES:
Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?
Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?
Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?
ANSWERS:
Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?
Answer: Zero.
Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?
Answer: $15.50.
Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?
Answer: 50 steps.