Math riddles with answers: If you solve these math riddles, you'll be called a genius!
Math riddles with answers:
Math riddle 1:
Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.
Math riddle 2:
Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?
Math riddle 3:
How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?
Math riddle 4:
Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?
Math riddle 5:
Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?
Wondering where the answers are? Scroll down!
ANSWERS:
Math riddle 1:
Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.
Answer:
888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.
Math riddle 2:
Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?
Answer:
This holds on a clock.
Math riddle 3:
How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?
Answer 3:
20
Math riddle 4:
Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?
Answer 4:
SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.
Math riddle 5:
Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?
Answer 5:
Odd!