Math riddles with answers: If you solve these math riddles, you'll be called a genius!

Math riddles with answers:

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?


Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Math riddle 4:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Math riddle 5:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Wondering where the answers are? Scroll down!

ANSWERS:

Answer:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Answer:

Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?

Answer:

This holds on a clock.


Answer 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Answer 3:

20

Answer 4:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away one letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

 

Answer 4:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Answer 5:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answer 5:

Odd!

 
