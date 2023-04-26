Math riddles with answers: Is Liam really a stupid kid, or are these math riddles really tough? Find out by solving these.

Has any student ever said aloud that math is an easy subject? We doubt. Math is a subject that is enough to give chills to even the strongest and the bravest of hearts. Liam is facing a serious problem with his academic life, all thanks to the scary subject. Let's know what the issue is.

The story

Liam is an average student. He gets nothing less than passing marks, but nothing more than just getting passed in exams. Liam often spends most of his time in art, but not many parents in the world support art, right?

His artwork is something commendable, but people often focus on what he is not good at, math!

He often comes home with teary eyes when his math teacher scolds him, and his parents too never miss a chance to scold him.

Liam is in distress. His parents have confiscated his painting equipment, and have asked him to do all his math homework the right way.

Can you help him with his math homework?

Math riddles with answers!

Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?









Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Here are the answers you may be seeking!

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

Answer 1:

Yes, Sam is correct because he added six to eleven on the clock, and gets 5 as the resultant time.

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2:

Twenty-one







Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer to Riddle 3:

11 cartons

Were these math riddles really tough, or is Liam stupid? The answer to both the questions is a big NO. Math riddles above are simple, but that doesn't mean Liam is a stupid kid. Liam is a brilliant child with a brilliant mind. His artwork is extremely brilliant, and deserves huge applause.