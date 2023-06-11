Math riddles with answers: Math is wrongly blamed for being boring. These fun math riddles are a proof!

Math is filled with exciting possibilities and engaging challenges. While many do not view math in a good light, the math riddles we will be presenting ahead are going to change your perception of the subject. Don't believe us? Try these exciting math riddles!

MATH RIDDLES WITH ANSWERS!

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Math Riddle 2:

What three numbers give the same answer whether they are multiplied or they are added?

Math Riddle 3:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Math Riddle 4:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Math Riddle 5:

How many feet are there in a mile

Eager to know the answers? The answers to the math riddles are ahead!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Answer to math riddle 1:

99 + 9/9 = 100

Math Riddle 2:

What three numbers give the same answer whether they are multiplied or they are added?

Answer to math riddle 2:

The three numbers are 1, 2, and 3. Multiply or add them and you will get 6 as the answer.

Math Riddle 3:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Answer to math riddle 3:

The numbers are arranged from one to nine in alphabetical order.

Math Riddle 4:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Answer to math riddle 4:

Eight. Fredrick has only one son.

Math Riddle 5:

How many feet are there in a mile?

Answer to math riddle 5:

5280

Didn't we say we will change your perception of math? Math is no wonder an interesting subject, the only thing we demand is that we begin exploring it a bit more!

