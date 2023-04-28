Math riddles with answers: Math riddles can never disappoint someone who loves teasing the brain a little. Try these exciting math riddles!

You may have hated math during your school days, but you won't hate it today. The twist is that there is no pressure to score well. there is no such pressure that if you fail to answer the math-based puzzles, you might have to bear the brunt of a not-so-good report card. Things become interesting, relaxing, and fun when there isn't any pressure to excel in them. While challenges are fun, the pressure to excel in them can oftentimes increase stress levels. That is when the need of looking at the subject with the intent to understand and enjoy it becomes more important than excelling in it.

Presenting some exciting math riddles for you to enjoy!





Here are the answers you may be seeking!

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

Answer 1:

Yes, Sam is correct because he added six to eleven on the clock, and gets 5 as the resultant time.

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one







Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?