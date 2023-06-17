Math riddles with answers: Smart math riddles for smart people! Try these super challenging math riddles

Math is a super challenging subject. Agree to it or not, but when in school, we all had a strange fear of the subject. Even the students who never scored less than 95% marks in all the subjects worked day and night and extra hard for mathematics as compared to other subjects. Such is the nature of math. It can be the most challenging yet the most interesting subject. With this thought, let us begin with our exciting set of math riddles today.

Math riddles with answers:

Math Riddle 1:

Henry, the magician has a unique die that he uses for his magic tricks. Six faces of the die are marked as 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 5 respectively. Note that the magician’s die has no 6 on any of the faces. If Henry calls one of the volunteers from the audience and the volunteer rolls 3 such dice back to back, what do you think is the probability of getting a sum total of 14 on the top face?

HERE ARE THE OPTIONS:

Chances are between 20% and 25%. Chances are more than 25%.

Chances are between 5% and 10%.

Chances are between 10% and 20%.

Math Riddle 2:

Are you smart enough to understand the unique series? Which number do you think sits at K?

0.. 6.. 24.. 60.. 120.. K

HERE ARE THE OPTIONS:

120

210

150 180

Math Riddle 3:

A flight consists of people from a myriad of professions. There are 25 actors, 20 nurses, 18 designers, and 12 lawyers on the flight. Altogether, all these people spent $1330 on the tickets. Five actors spent as much money on the ticket as 4 nurses. Additionally, 6 designers spent as much money on the ticket as 8 lawyers and 12 nurses spent as much money on the ticket as 9 designers. If this is the scenario, how much amount do you think the nurses spent?

HERE ARE THE OPTIONS:

$420 $350 $195 $210

Wondering where the answers are? Well, have we ever left your hand halfway?

Here are the answers you may be looking for:

ANSWERS:

Answer:

Chances are between 5% and 10%.

Answer:

210

Answer:

$350

Weren’t these math riddles super interesting? Well, we agree that these were tough, but that is the beauty of the subject.

