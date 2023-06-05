Math riddles with answers: Sometimes, only math can kill boredom. Can you solve these exciting math riddles?

Long years ago, people invented, or rather, discovered the subject of mathematics with the thought that the discipline had the power to change the world. And yes, they were right in the approach. Math has solved trillions of human problems and continues to do so till now. Just like language, math too starts with humankind, is ever-evolving, and will never die. However, little did the discoverers know that the super interesting subject they discovered would actually become the most hated subject of students. Yes, whether you talk to a group of toppers who do not score less than 99 percent in school, or whether you talk to a group of students who wrote their destiny outside of textbooks, most of them frown at the very thought of mathematics. Life is full of problems and tribulations, and what reaction would anyone expect out of a subject that is completely filled with problems? However, the perception through which students look at the subject of mathematics is actually sorrowful.

Hey, let us bring some exciting math riddles for you that will surely change your perception of the subject!

Math Riddles:

MATH RIDDLE 1:

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?









Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?









Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?







Excited about the answers? Here are these!

Math riddle 1:

Answer to Riddle 1: Only once







Math riddle 2:

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one







Math riddle 3:

Answer to Riddle 3: 11 cartons