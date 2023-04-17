Math riddles with answers: When Peter was in school, he hated math. When Susan was in school, she scored the least on math on her math tests. When John was in school, he topped in every subject other than math. All three of these hated the subject of math evenly. When they grew up, they became really successful in their respective fields. Peter became an excellent chef in a 5-star hotel. Susan is a renowned fashion designer today. John is a clinical psychologist and is really happy with his job. These three individuals, despite being extremely successful and fulfilled in their lives today, still get a weird feeling rushing through their bodies the moment they see a math textbook. These three have a huge bank balance, the number of zeros in their account balance figure brings a wide grin to their face, but they feel nauseous when they see a hugely mathematical problem. However, these math riddles may change their vision of math.

Math riddles with answers!

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:







Math Riddle 1:

Answer:

Zero.







Math Riddle 2:

Answer:

$15.50.







Math Riddle 3:

Answer:

50 steps.