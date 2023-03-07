Math Riddles with answers: These math riddles are perfect for lightening up your mood!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Math is an interesting subject. No matter how hated the subject is, it can be really exciting. These math riddles are proof!
Math riddles with answer!
Math riddles with answer!

Math is a subject that requires immense hard work at school but can be extremely fun when you get to solve interesting math riddles. That is where we help you!

Here comes a series of interesting math riddles for you!

 

Math Riddle 1:

Carl has an empty bowl. The diameter of the bowl is 1.5 meters. How many eggs can Carl put in this empty bowl?

Math Riddle 2:

Sam was just 8 years old when his mother was 31. At present, the age of his mother is twice his age. How old do you think Sam is?

Math Riddle 3:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Interested to know the answers?

Here you go!

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Carl has an empty bowl. The diameter of the bowl is 1.5 meters. How many eggs can Carl put in this empty bowl?

Answer 1:

Just one egg

Answer 2:

Sam was just 8 years old when his mother was 31. At present, the age of his mother is twice his age. How old do you think Sam is?

Answer 2:

23!

Answer 3:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Answer 3:

Eight. Fredrick has only one son.

 
