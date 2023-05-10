Math riddles: You will definitely enjoy these math riddles. Try them.

Math riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?




Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?




Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Math Riddle 4:

If 1=3

2=3

3=5

4=4

5=4

Then, 6=?

Math Riddle 5:

I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?



Excited about the answers? Here are these!

Math riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?

Answer to Riddle 1: Only once



Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one



Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer to Riddle 3: 11 cartons

Math Riddle 4:

If 1=3

2=3

3=5

4=4

5=4

Then, 6=?

Answer:

3, as ‘six’ has three letters

Math Riddle 5:

I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?

Answer:

Seven (Remove the ‘s’ and it becomes ‘even’).
