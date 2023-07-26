The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain test that covers topics including general awareness, Static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Playing crosswords can aid to improve your vocabulary, enhance your mood, sharpen your problem-solving skills, and boost your memory.

Start with the easier clues. This will help to figure out the answers to difficult clues. You can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answers.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 26, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Another word for peace. (12 letters)

2. It declares India to be a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic. (8 letters)

Down:

3. Zero is an ____ number. (4 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 26, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Tranquillity

2. Preamble

Down:

3. Even

Did you enjoy this crossword?

