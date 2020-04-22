MOSAiC Mission: Objectives, Features and Benefits of the Mission

What is the objective of MOSAiC Mission?

The Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) will be the first year-round expedition mission into the central Arctic to study the Arctic climate system and its impact on the rest of the world.

Institutes involved in the MOSAiC Mission:

This expedition mission has been designed by an international consortium of leading polar research institutions under the umbrella of the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC). Other institutes involved in this mission are;

1. The Alfred Wegener Institute, Germany

2. Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), Germany

3. Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), Russia

4. The University of Colorado, USA

5. Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), USA

The budget of the MOSAiC Mission

The projected cost of the mission is around € 120 Million.

Features of MOSAiC Mission

The MOSAiC Mission started in September 2019 when the German research icebreaker Polarstern will depart from Tromsø, Norway. After reaching the destination the icebreaker and its scientists will spend the next year drifting through the Arctic Ocean.

A total of 600 people from 17 countries, who will also send their aircrafts and icebreakers for this expedition mission; are participating in the arctic mission.

The researcher will subsequently analyse the gathered data to study the impacts of climate change in the region and these data will also be used to know the climate change pattern of the rest of the world.

Benefits of the MOSAiC Mission:-

1. The Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) will be a collaborative step to understand the reasons for climate change in the polar region.

2. The results of the MOSAiC mission will contribute to enhance understanding of the regional and global consequences of Arctic climate change.

3. It will be helpful in understanding the reasons behind the sea-ice loss and improve weather and climate predictions.

4. Its expeditions will support safer maritime and offshore operations, increase coastal-community resilience, contribute to an improved scientific basis for future traffic along northern sea routes.

So in the conclusion, it can be said that the results of the MOSAiC mission will not only reveal the reasons behind climate change but also guide the human being and other institutions to be pro-active in dealing with the problem of climate change.

