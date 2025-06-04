Which is the Most Beautiful state in the US? Top 11 Most Scenic States in USA

Where does beauty begin, and where does it end? It ends where the artist begins is a famous quote by John Cage. Ultimately, what's beautiful is up to each person, and nature already gives us the most amazing things to look at and enjoy. The United States boasts an array of stunning states, from the sun-drenched shores of California to the rugged wilderness of Alaska. While each offers its own unique charm, a person might find it incredibly difficult to pick just one as the "most beautiful" place to liveUltimately, the appeal of a state like California or the majestic peaks of Colorado really comes down to individual taste. What one person considers breathtaking, another might find less appealing. It truly depends on what someone is looking for in a home. According to World Population Review data, California has been regarded as the most beautiful state in the US, with Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur being the most beautiful place in California.

But don't you want to know which U.S. state comes after California in terms of beauty? In this article, we'll take a look at the most beautiful states in the United States, from stunning beaches to volcanoes and tropical landscapes. Check Out| List of Tallest Mountains in United States List of the Top 11 Most Beautiful States in the US According to the dataset provided by the World Population Review, here are the top 11 most beautiful states in the United States: 1. California Source: The Fact Site Capital: Sacramento

Population: 39.6 million

Landmark Place(s): Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, Hollywood, and Yosemite National Park

Rank: 1 California, with its staggering diversity, is a top contender. From the towering redwoods of Redwood National and State Parks to the dramatic cliffs of Big Sur and the majestic granite formations of Yosemite National Park, its beauty is undeniable. In 2025, California is projected to see approximately 268 million visitors, though this represents a slight decline from 2024.

2. Hawaii Source: National Geographic Capital: Honolulu

Population: 1.45 million

Landmark Place(s): Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and Waimea Canyon

Rank: 2 Hawaii, an archipelago of volcanic islands, is synonymous with paradise. Its allure lies in its pristine beaches like Waikiki, lush rainforests, and active volcanoes at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The breathtaking Na Pali Coast of Kauai and the panoramic views from Diamond Head on Oahu are iconic. In 2025, Hawaii is forecasting around 9.94 million visitor arrivals by air, showing continued growth after recent recovery. 3. Alaska Source: www.afar.com Capital: Juneau

Population: 743 thousand

Landmark Place(s): Denali National Park, Hubbard Glacier, Kenai Fjords National Park, and the historic White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad

Rank: 3 Alaska offers unparalleled wilderness and grandeur. Home to North America's tallest peak, Denali, within Denali National Park and Preserve, it boasts vast glaciers like the Mendenhall Glacier, abundant wildlife, and stunning fjords in Kenai Fjords National Park. Its rugged, untamed beauty attracts adventurers and nature lovers. Juneau alone expects between 1.6 and 1.7 million cruise ship passengers for the 2025 season, similar to the previous year.

4. Colorado Source: History.com Capital: Denver

Population: 6.01 million

Landmark Place(s): Rocky Mountain National Park, Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, and Mesa Verde National Park

Rank: 4 Colorado's beauty is defined by the magnificent Rocky Mountains. Iconic landmarks like the Maroon Bells, the vibrant red rock formations of Garden of the Gods, and the extensive trails of Rocky Mountain National Park offer endless outdoor opportunities. Its high-altitude lakes, dense forests, and snowy peaks make it a year-round destination for skiing, hiking, and scenic drives. Tourism experts are "cautiously optimistic" about summer travel, following a record-setting 2024. 5. Utah Source: Travelbag Capital: Salt Lake City

Population: 3.56 million

Landmark Place(s): Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Dead Horse Point State Park

Rank: 5

Utah is a geological marvel, famed for its "Mighty Five" National Parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef. These parks showcase incredible red rock formations, natural arches, and deep canyons, making it a dream destination for photographers and hikers. Monument Valley, shared with Arizona, also adds to its iconic status. The state's national parks continue to be major draws, and the broader Utah economy is experiencing robust growth. 6. Washington Source: Travel Guide Capital: Olympia

Olympia Population: 8.05 million

8.05 million Landmark Place(s): Mount Rainier National Park, the Space Needle, Olympic National Park, the Columbia River, North Cascades National Park, Snoqualmie Falls, San Juan Island National Historic Park, and Puget Sound.

Mount Rainier National Park, the Space Needle, Olympic National Park, the Columbia River, North Cascades National Park, Snoqualmie Falls, San Juan Island National Historic Park, and Puget Sound. Rank: 6 Washington boasts diverse topography, from the rugged Pacific coastline to towering volcanic peaks. Over half the state, approximately 23 million acres, is forested. It is home to three prominent National Parks: Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park (home to Mount Rainier, the state's highest peak at 14,410 feet), and North Cascades National Park, offering vast areas of pristine wilderness, glaciers, and alpine lakes. In 2024, Washington's visitor expenditures increased 5.3% to $25.1 billion, and visits increased 2.7% to 110.8 million, with 97.8% being domestic visitation.

7. Oregon Source: The Guardian Capital: Salem

Salem Population: 4.22 million

4.22 million Landmark Place(s): Multnomah Falls, Crater Lake National Park, Mount Hood, and the Columbia River Gorge

Multnomah Falls, Crater Lake National Park, Mount Hood, and the Columbia River Gorge Rank: 7 Oregon showcases an equally stunning array of natural wonders. The state has approximately 1,410 miles of coastline (NOAA data), featuring iconic sea stacks, dramatic cliffs, and accessible public beaches thanks to the Oregon Beach Bill of 1967. Forests cover about 47% of Oregon, providing lush green landscapes. Its most famous natural landmark is Crater Lake National Park, which contains the deepest lake in the U.S. at 1,943 feet. Mount Hood, the state's highest peak, stands at 11,240 feet. 8. Arizona Source: History.com Capital: Phoenix



Phoenix Population: 7.6 million

7.6 million Landmark Place(s): London Bridge, Meteor Crater, Cochise Head, Taliesin West, Arches, and Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

London Bridge, Meteor Crater, Cochise Head, Taliesin West, Arches, and Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Rank: 8

Arizona's appeal comes from its dramatic, varied topography, which includes the Grand Canyon, which received about 4.9 million visitors in 2024. The state boasts three national parks. Its enormous breadth—277 miles long, up to 18 miles wide, and over a mile deep—is amazing. Beyond the canyon Arizona boasts the legendary saguaro cacti of Saguaro National Park, the vivid red rocks of Sedona, and the captivating Antelope Canyon. With Phoenix experiencing about 299 days of sunshine annually, the state's consistent sunny weather enables year-round outdoor activities. 9. Montana Source: Airbnb Capital: Helena

Helena Population: 1.14 million

1.14 million Landmark Place(s): Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Pompeys Pillar National Monument, and the Virginia City Historic District.

Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, Pompeys Pillar National Monument, and the Virginia City Historic District. Rank: 9

Montana, also called "Big Sky Country", mesmerises with its enormous, wild scenery and magnificent mountains. With over 7.9 million visitors combined (Glacier: ∼3.2 million; Yellowstone: ∼4.7 million), it is home to sections of two legendary national parks, Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. More than 200 waterfalls and 700 miles of hiking trails are on display in Glacier alone. The state's stunning open spaces offer unparalleled opportunities for panoramic drives, hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing. 10. Maine Source: National Geographic Capital: Augusta

Augusta Population: 1.41 million

1.41 million Landmark Place(s): Acadia National Park, Portland Head Light, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Acadia National Park, Portland Head Light, and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Rank: 10 Maine, known as the "Pine Tree State," captivates with its rugged, rocky coastline, picturesque lighthouses, and vast forests. Acadia National Park, with its stunning ocean views and diverse wildlife, is a prime example of its natural beauty. The quality of life here is often characterised by a slower pace, strong community ties, and unparalleled access to outdoor activities like hiking and kayaking. Education in Maine is compulsory from kindergarten through twelfth grade, with a mix of public and private schools and a focus on local control.