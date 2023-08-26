Top 45 Mother Teresa Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Mother Teresa Quotes: Mother Teresa the beacon of compassion and kindness is honoured all over the globe. The Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize recipient's real name is Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu. On her 113 birth anniversary let’s discover the ageless wisdom through her memorable quotes.

About Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, Ottoman Empire (now North Macedonia). At a very early age, she joined the Sisters of Loreto in Dublin and later moved to India. Here she founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 and dedicated her complete life to humanitarian services.

Her selfless efforts earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She expanded her mission globally, establishing homes, clinics, and orphanages in various countries. Her work garnered her global recognition which also inspired millions to contribute to the cause.

She was awarded the 1962 Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize along with many other accolades and recognitions. Mother Teresa took her last breath on September 5, 1977, in Kolkata leaving behind a legacy of compassion and service.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Mother Teresa

“Peace begins with a smile.”

“We fear the future because we are wasting today.”

“When you don’t have anything, then you have everything.”

“Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life.”

“Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home.”

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”

Words which do not give the light of Christ increase the darkness.

If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.

I have found the paradox, that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving you happier.

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.

If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one.

Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.

Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do…but how much love we put into that action.

Love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand.

“Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”

“Together we can do great things.”

“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism.”

“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”

Famous Mother Teresa Quotes Images

We shall never know all the good that a simple smile can do.

Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.

Love begins by taking care of the closest ones - the ones at home.

The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.

If you want a love message to be heard, it has got to be sent out. To keep a lamp burning, we have to keep putting oil in it.

The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.

Intense love does not measure, it just gives.

Many people mistake our work for our vocation. Our vocation is the love of Jesus.

One of the greatest diseases is to be nobody to anybody.

Even the rich are hungry for love, for being cared for, for being wanted, for having someone to call their own.

“Work without love is slavery.”

“I go of my free choice, with the blessing of obedience.”

“Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle, accept it.”

“We cannot give what we have not got."

“Do not allow yourselves to be disheartened by any failure as long as you have done your best.”

“If we are humble, nothing will change us, neither praise nor discouragement.”

“Life is a challenge; we must take it.”

“Spread the love of God through your life but only use words when necessary.”

“There is the thing you can do but I cannot and there is the thing I can but you cannot; so, let us make something beautiful for God.”

“If you are discouraged, it is a sign of pride because it shows you trust in your own powers.”

In conclusion, the words from Mother Teresa perfectly capture her message of love, compassion, and empathy. Her deep teachings are still relevant today and inspire us to assist those in need. As we adhere to her teachings, we pay tribute to her legacy by promoting a society where compassion rules and people are changed for the better by doing selfless deeds.