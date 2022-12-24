National Consumer Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & More to Share On This Day

National Consumer Day 2022: December 24 is observed as the day for National Consumer Rights. It aims to aware consumers of their rights and to prevent them from prevalent malpractices.

And to make the most of National Consumer Day, use the below-mentioned messages, WhatsApp status, and wishes.

History of National Consumer Day

Every year on December 24, the day is observed; it was established in 1986 as part of the Consumer Protection Act. This day was established to promote and defend consumers' rights. One of the steps the government took to stop market exploitations was this one.

On the one hand, every successful salesperson or businessperson believes that a satisfied customer is the only asset worth having, but on the other hand, almost every salesperson abuses the customer's right to make his or her own profit.

Keeping the rights of consumers protected is difficult because there are new scams and ways to take advantage of them every day. However, people must be aware of these things, which is why this is important.

Significance of National Consumer Day

Since the buyer and seller relationship involves money, which is both the most beneficial thing to humanity and the greatest threat, it is crucial to observe National Consumer Day. The Consumer Protection Act was created to protect consumers from various forms of market exploitation, such as varying prices and receiving inferior or different products.

After receiving the president's approval, the act went into effect in 1986. It was created because it was believed that the public needed to be aware of the provisions being made by the government for its citizens.

Despite the fact that the government has established fixed prices and rates for almost all goods and services, the majority of sellers still quote prices.

National Consumers Day 2022: Wishes, Messages & WhatsApp Status

The consumer is the king and therefore, must be served with nothing but the best. Happy National Consumer Rights Day.

Honesty and attention are some things that always make a consumer happy. Warm wishes on National Consumer Rights Day.

Always stay close to your consumers to know what they need even before they realize their needs. Warm wishes on National Consumer Rights Day.

Businesses that have underestimated the power of consumers have failed badly. Wishing all businesses a very Happy National Consumer Rights Day.

Each and every consumer is important and therefore, each and every consumer must be treated with a lot of respect. Wishing a very Happy National Consumer Rights Day to you.

Warm greetings on National Consumer Rights Day to all. If you will win a consumer today, you will win him for life and enjoy great success in your business.

No business can survive without consumers and therefore, consumers must be respected and valued more than anything else. A very Happy National Consumer Rights Day to you.

Always make sure that you make your consumers happy because they are the ones who will take your business to new heights. Wishing a very Happy National Consumer Rights Day to you.

National Consumers Day 2022: Quotes

“You can beat all other competition by teaming up with the customers and speaking for them.”- Anonymous

“If you give every customer their rights, they will become your loyal ones and make sure that their closed group also does business with you.”- Anonymous

“A market without consumers will be a night sky without the stars and moon. Protect their rights and serve them the best for greater reputation and fame.”- Anonymous

“Without consumers, all the businesses of the market would have vanished. They are the supreme and prima donna of this demand-supply chain.”- Anonymous

“ It takes honesty and gentleness to make a consumer happy. Practice it harder every time for greater success.”- Anonymous

Make sure you are aware of your Consumer Rights and don't be a prey to be any malpractices.