National Fruit of China: The national fruit of China is Kiwi, also known as the Chinese gooseberry. This fruit is valued not only for its refreshing taste but also for its strong cultural connection to China. Though New Zealand popularised it worldwide, the kiwi’s true origin and heritage belong to China. Which is the National Fruit of China? Kiwi is recognised as the official national fruit of China and is widely consumed across the country. Its local name is míhóutáo (猕猴桃), which means “macaque peach,” highlighting its link to Chinese nature. This symbolic fruit represents health, natural strength, and prosperity. Origin of Kiwi Fruit The origin of kiwi lies in the Yangtze River valley of China, where it has been cultivated for centuries. Wild kiwi vines continue to grow naturally in this region, proving its deep roots in Chinese agriculture. This makes kiwi an authentic heritage fruit of China.

Largest Producer of Kiwi China is the largest producer of kiwi fruit in the world, contributing over 50% of global supply. The main kiwi-growing provinces are Shaanxi, Sichuan, and Henan, where fertile soil and a favourable climate support large-scale cultivation. This dominance proves China’s role as the global leader in kiwi production. Health benefits of kiwi The health benefits of kiwi fruit make it a true superfood. It is loaded with Vitamin C, which boosts immunity and protects against infections. Kiwi also contains fiber and antioxidants, which improve digestion, support heart health, and slow down aging. Its low-calorie, nutrient-rich profile makes it ideal for fitness and wellness. Interesting Facts about Kiwi Kiwi Was First Known as Chinese Gooseberry The kiwi was originally called the Chinese gooseberry, a name that directly pointed to its roots in China. This early identity reflects its true origin before it became famous worldwide.