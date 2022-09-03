National Skyscraper Day 2022- Know Its History, Significance, And A Lot More Here!

What makes a modern city visually stand apart from the rest? Yes, the architecture. It takes sheer determination and craftsmanship to create those stunning sky-touching buildings that make your jaws drop in awe.

The National Skyscraper Day aims to appreciate and acknowledge beautifully designed skyscrapers that raise the beauty bar of our cities a notch higher. The bold presence of these smartly designed appealing skyscrapers graces our cities and needs a day of celebration.

The first ever skyscraper to come into existence was in 1885 in Chicago. The building had 10 stories and was only 138 feet tall. At the moment, buildings of the same height aren’t considered skyscrapers, but it was a bold existence in the nineteenth century.

With time, the techniques and engineering involved in creating such 3D masterpieces have advanced, and today we have skyscrapers with at least 40 stories.

What Value Do Skyscrapers Add To The Cities?

Apart from the stunning visual appearance, skyscrapers also solve the problem of space management in the cities. With the population increasing by leaps and bounds every single day, and the prices of land touching the sky, these tall buildings help mankind to go upward.

Can 80 families reside on a 0.1-acre land? Build a skyscraper and see the smiling faces of those 80 families leading a life in spacious homes.

The National Skyscraper Day- History!

The title of the founding father of modernism is often attributed to Louis Sullivan, a great American architect, for his stupendously futuristic and unique architectural designs. Want to know some of his best works? The Union Trust Building, the Prudential Building, and the Wainwright Building are some of the proofs of the man’s great design acumen.

Sullivan was known for his excellent attention to detail. He made wise use of the ornamentation on the newly designed buildings of the nineteenth century.

The man is also often referred to as “the recognized trinity of American architecture”.

National Skyscrapers Day is observed every year on September 3 to commemorate Louis Sullivan’s contributions in the field.

The National Skyscraper Day- Significance!

National Skyscrapers Day is celebrated to acknowledge and admire the technical wonders that are in making. These exemplary pieces will one day add grace and glory to our cities. Architecture as a discipline has evolved 10 times in the last decade, with smart ideas and advancements taking birth every day.

Don’t Know How To Acknowledge The Day? Here Are Some Tips!

Make a visit to the best architectural pieces of work and skyscrapers of your city.

What more can you do to admire these architectural achievements than visit them and capture the wonders in your eyes? The best way to admire a piece of art or architecture is to make a visit, pause, and admire the beauty.

Study the latest architectural advancements and the history of the skyscrapers in your country.

Clicking pictures near the skyscrapers is not enough. It is also important to know about their history, the engineering techniques used, and the significance of those buildings. If possible, transfer this newly acquired knowledge to the younger generation, so that it admires these beauties from a tender age.

Get into some DIY! Yes, add fun to your celebration by making your very own miniature building at home. Get some not-so-useful material and design your very own miniature skyscraper. Don’t forget to add its pictures on social media. Bingo!

Now that you know the ways you can celebrate National Skyscrapers Day, have a look at the most beautiful skyscrapers in the world.







1. The Burj Khalifa





Image Source: Burjkhalifa.ae

The famous Burj Khalifa is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is the tallest building in the world. The building consists of 163 floors and the height of the building is 2,717 feet.









2. Shanghai Tower

Image Source: theguardian.com









Situated in Shanghai, Chennai, the tower is one of the reasons for which India feels pride. It is the second tallest building in the world, with a height of 2,073 feet.







3. Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower

Image Source: tripadvisor.com

This skyscraper is situated in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The tower has a clock that can be seen from a distance of 25 kilometers. The project was completed in 20212, and it is a 1,972 feet tall beautiful tower.

4. Ping An International Finance Center

Image Source: Archdaily.com

The building is situated in Shenzhen, China. It is the world’s tallest office building with a height of 1,966 feet.

5. Goldin Finance 117 Tower

Image Source: skyscrapercenter.com

It is the fifth tallest building in the world with a height of 1,957 feet, the project will be completed in 2020.







Here’s Jagran Josh wishing you a very Happy National Skyscrapers Day!