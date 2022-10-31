National Unity Day 2022: Know the Date, Theme, Significance, and History Here.

Every year October 31st is celebrated as the National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Indian Iron Man, was India’s first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He was a vital figure in the Indian independence movement and played a key role in the partition of British India into two independent nations - India and Pakistan.

Today marks his 147th birth anniversary. Read on to learn about the history and significance of National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

National Unity Day 2022 Date & Theme

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31st.

It is celebrated to strengthen unity amongst Indians and raise knowledge of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution to the making of India.

National Unity Day 2022 Significance

National Unity Day is celebrated to show how resilient and strong the country is in maintaining its sense of security, integrity, and unity. All public and private institutions, including schools, colleges, other educational settings, and even some workplaces celebrate the day with tremendous fervor.

In 2013, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was built near the Narmada River in Kevadia, Gujarat by the Indian government to represent the saying “unity is strength.”

National Unity Day 2022 History

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to celebrate 31st October as National Unity Day in 2014 with the slogan "Run for Unity." in 2018, PM Modi unveiled the tallest statue in the world called the “Statue of Unity” to honor the Iron Man of India.

PM Modi recites the National Unity Day Pledge at the Statue of Unity and watches the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas procession.

The Sardar Patel National Unity Award is also given out on this day to honor those who have made outstanding achievements in the cause of national integrity and unity.

About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31 1875 in Nadiad, Gujarat. His full name is Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel. He was one of the most significant persons behind the Independence struggle of India and the partition that followed. During the first three years of Indian independence, he served as the first Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of State.

He was also the driving force behind India’s political unification, bringing the 562 princely republics of the nation together.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away on December 15, 1950. His persistent efforts to incorporate the princely states into the Indian federation for the unity and strength of the nation earned him the moniker "Iron Man of India."





