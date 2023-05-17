NBA Draft Lottery 2023: San Antonio Spurs' may pick Victor Wembanyama.

NBA Draft Lottery 2023: The NBA draft lottery picks 2023 have been announced on Tuesday Night and San Antonio Spurs have sealed the rights for the for the number 1 overall pick. They were able to jump on the first spot for the top pick after they were slated to have forth-best odds of winning the lottery.

Spurs will have the chance to pick the much touted generational talent, Victor Wembanyama, considered by many to be the best prospect in the 2023 draft.

Wembanyama who is standing at 7-3, is considered to be a versatile defender and can guard multiple positions.

The Spurs are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished with a 33-49 record. They have not made the playoffs since 2019. The addition of Wembanyama could help them get back to the postseason.

Here is the full NBA Draft Lottery 2023 list:

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic (via Chicago) Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr. are predicted to be the other top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. In franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Draught Lottery three times. They were successful in 1987, 1997, and this year.

The Spurs won the draft lottery with the 1st overall pick in 1987 and picked David Robinson. Robinson went on to earn Rookie of the Year and assist the Spurs in winning their first NBA title in 1999 and 2003.

The Spurs won the lottery and picked Tim Duncan with the first overall choice in 1997. Duncan went on to earn Rookie of the Year and four NBA championships with the Spurs in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014.

Reactions to NBA Draft Lottery 2023

Spurs' victory in the NBA Draft Lottery 2023 was met with excitement from fans and analysts as many believe that Wembanyama is a generational talent who could help the Spurs return to title contention.

Spurs general manager Brian Wright on Thursday night said, "People talk about generational talent, and they only think on-court skill, but it's bigger than that,". He also added, “His ability to be a great teammate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges, you see him doing things that you wouldn't even have guessed someone could do. His approach, his professionalism.”

The Spurs' victory in the lottery is a major step forward in their rebuilding process. With Wembanyama in the fold, they have the potential to be a force in the Western Conference for years to come.