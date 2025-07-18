Nelson Mandela International Day: Check History, Significance and Mandela Rules

Nelson Mandela International Day is observed annually on 18 July. In 2025, the day falls on a Friday. The United Nations marks this occasion with an informal plenary meeting and encourages people worldwide to participate in activities that honor Nelson Mandela's legacy and promote positive change in their communities.

History of Nelson Mandela International Day

In November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared 18 July as “Nelson Mandela International Day. This was done in recognition of the former South African President’s contribution to a culture of peace, freedom, and social justice.

The declaration acknowledges Mandela’s dedication to conflict resolution, race relations, human rights, reconciliation, gender equality, rights of children and other vulnerable groups, the fight against poverty, and the promotion of democracy on an international scale.