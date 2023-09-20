What Are the New Improvements in Google Bard?

Google has been working tirelessly to improve its AI model, Google Bard, since its launch. In a recent announcement, CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled a number of new and exciting features for Bard, including:

Improved mathematical and coding skills: Bard is now better at understanding and responding to mathematical and coding queries. This is due to a new technique called "implicit code execution," which allows Bard to detect and run code in the background.

New image capabilities: Bard can now generate images from text prompts. This means that you can ask Bard to create an image of anything you can imagine, and it will do its best to generate a realistic and creative image.

Improved integration with Google apps: Bard is now better integrated with Google apps such as Docs, Drive, and Gmail. This means that you can use Bard to generate content, translate text, and answer questions directly within your favourite Google apps.

New languages and countries supported: Bard is now available in more languages and countries than ever before. This means that more people around the world can access and benefit from Bard's capabilities.

In addition to these new features, Google is also working on a number of other improvements to Bard, such as:

Making Bard more factual and informative: Google is working on ways to make Bard's responses more factual and informative. This includes training Bard on new datasets of text and code, as well as developing new techniques to improve Bard's reasoning and understanding.

Making Bard more creative and engaging: Google is also working on ways to make Bard more creative and engaging. This includes training Bard on new datasets of creative text and code, as well as developing new techniques to improve Bard's ability to generate different creative text formats.

Making Bard more accessible and inclusive: Google is working on ways to make Bard more accessible and inclusive to everyone. This includes developing new techniques to reduce bias in Bard's responses, as well as making Bard available in more languages and countries.

Google is committed to making Bard the best language model chatbot in the world.

How to access the new improvements in Bard?

The new improvements in Bard are currently available to a limited number of users. However, Google plans to make the new improvements available to everyone in the coming months.

To access the new improvements in Bard, you can sign up for the Bard waitlist. Once you have signed up, you will be notified when Bard is available to you.

How to use the new improvements in Bard?

Once you have access to the new improvements in Bard, you can use them in a variety of ways. For example, you can use Bard to:

Generate images from text prompts

Translate text between different languages

Answer your questions in a more factual and informative way

Generate different creative text formats, such as poems, code, scripts, and musical pieces

To get started, simply ask Bard a question or give it a task. Bard will do its best to understand your request and respond in a helpful and informative way.