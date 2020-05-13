Lockdown 4.0: What will happen in India after May 17?

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm for the fifth time since the countrywide lockdown. In his address, Prime Minister Modi gave many hints regarding the national lockdown 4.0 but did not specify them. He stated that the details of the national lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18 with new rules and regulations. These rules and regulations will be based on inputs from various states.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: All you need to know about the package announced by Prime Minister Modi

Key highlights from PM Modi's speech:

1- Prime Minister Modi stated that we have to accept coronavirus as the new reality of our lives which will be with us in the near future too. Here, the Prime Minister hinted towards the next phase of the lockdown with some relaxations.

2- Prime Minister Modi in his address yesterday stated that lockdown 4.0 will have a new set of rules and regulations which will be based on the inputs from various states. He further added that the information on lockdown 4.0 will be provided before May 18.

3- PM Modi also laid stress on 'vocal for local' as local is not merely a need of the hour but it is a responsibility. He urged the citizens of India to use 'swadeshi' which will accelerate local manufacturing, local markets and local supply chain.

4- Prime Minister in his speech yesterday listed 5 pillars of India's self-reliance. These are-- Economy, Infrastructure, Technology-driven system, Vibrant demography and Demand.

5- Prime Minister emphasised that the 21st century belongs to India and will bring several opportunities for India post-COVID-19 era. He further stated that India will rise and embrace those opportunities.

India is currently under the third phase of nationwide lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Modi. The lockdown is extended to curb and contain the spread of the novel virus. Due to the current lockdown, the economy has hit the hardest. Thus, lockdown 4.0 may have several necessary steps which will help the nation in reviving the economy.

COVID-19: Why coronavirus is infecting more men than women?