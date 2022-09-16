NFL Week 2 Season 2022 Complete Schedule

The first week of the country’s most anticipated league, NFL is over. The kick-off week never fails to amaze the audiences. As always, the week was full of unexpected turn of events. There were upsets, mistakes, miracles, and surprises. It was surprising to see the defending champions, Los Angeles Rams, lose to the Men in Blue. Now, the Bills were not particularly a fan favourite, but each NFL season brings something new and unexpected to the table, and so has this one.

If week 1 was this wild, we can only imagine how much wilder the 2nd week would be. Here is a complete schedule of the week 2 league matches.

Sunday 18th September 2022

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens- 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns-1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions- 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars- 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints- 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants- 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers- 1 p.m.

Monday 19th September 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams- 4:05 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers- 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys- 4:25 p.m.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos- 4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders- 4:25 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers- 8:20 p.m.

Tuesday 20th September 2022

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills- 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles- 8:30 p.m.

Week 1 was chaotic, for the lack of a better word. But that's okay because we have a full season ahead of us. We can only hope that the second week will be full of surprises and will allow the wounded teams to recuperate and bounce back.