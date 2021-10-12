Nobel Prize 2021 winners: Check the complete list- Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences, Physiology or Medicine & Peace Prize

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    Nobel Prize 2021 Winners List: Nobel Prize is one of the most distinguished awards in the world that is accorded in six different categories, viz. Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences, Physiology or Medicine and Peace Prize. Check the Nobel Prize winners 2021 list below.
    Created On: Oct 12, 2021 12:31 IST
    Modified On: Oct 12, 2021 12:40 IST
    Nobel Prize Winners 2021 List: Nobel Prize is presented in six different fields-- Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences, Physiology or Medicine and Peace Prize-- and is one of the most prestigious awards in the world. The winners are known as laureates and take home a gold medal, diploma and prize money of 10 million Swedish Kronor. 

    The prizes were created as per the will of Sir Alfred Nobel. His will instructed the prize to be accorded to those individuals who have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind during the preceding year. The prize money comes from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel. 

    The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the prizes for Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences, the Karolinska Institute confers the prize for physiology or medicine, and the Swedish Academy confers the prize for literature. The Nobel Peace Prize is conferred by the Norwegian Nobel Committee based in Oslo. The announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prizes began on October 4 and concluded on October 11, 2021.

    Read more on Nobel Prize: Nobel Prize: History, Creation, Categories, Selection Process, and Winners

    Nobel Prize 2021 Winners List

    Nobel Prize Category

    Nobel Prize Winners

    Physiology or Medicine

    David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

    Physics

    Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi

    Chemistry

    Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan

    Literature

    Abdulrazak Gurnah

    Peace

    Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

    Economic Sciences

    David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens 

     

    2021 Nobel Prize winners category wise

    1- Physiology or Medicine: Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 was jointly awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.

    2- Physics: Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was jointly awarded to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi. One half was awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming while the other half was presented to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales. 

    3- Chemistry: Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was jointly awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis. 

    4- Literature: Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents. 

    5- Peace: Nobel Prize in Peace 202 was jointly awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. Both of them are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.

    6- Economic Sciences: Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 was jointly awarded to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens. One half was presented to David Card for his empirical contributions to labour economics while the other half was presented to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships. 

    About Alfred Nobel

    Alfred Nobel was a Swedish chemist, engineer and industrialist who was famous for his invention of dynamite. He passed away in 1896. Alfred Nobel in his will instructed to use all of his assets to establish five prizes, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace, collectively called Nobel Prizes. The Prize in Economic Sciences was established in 1968 in memory of Alfred Nobel. The Prize money comes from the bequest left by the creator of the Prize, Alfred Nobel.

