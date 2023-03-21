Nowruz 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates The Persian New Year, Find Out About The History, Significance, And Other Details Here

Nowruz is celebrated annually on March 21. It is a highly meaningful and anticipated global New Year holiday that occurs on the spring equinox, letting the world know the arrival of spring and symbolizing the resurrection and renewal of nature.

Google Doodle celebrated Nowruz 2023 through a flowery doodle art on March 21. 'As winter fades, and the northern hemisphere begins to thaw, it's time to celebrate Nowruz. Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth,'' Google wrote.

Nowruz History and Significance

It is a national holiday in the United Nations which was reportedly declared on March 21, 2010.

The day is also known as ‘Nauryz,’ ‘Navruz,’ or ‘Nowrouz’ which means ‘new day

Nowruz dates back 3,000 years and is celebrated by over 300 million people globally.

The day is dedicated to the mythical Iranian King Jamshid, who reportedly created the Persian or the Shahenshahi calendar.

According to the legend, King Jamshed saved the world from a winter that was destined to kill every living creature.

Moreover, the legend goes he built a throne studded with gems and had demons raise him above the earth into the heavens, from where he was shining like the Sun.

All the living creatures gathered around and scattered jewels around him, proclaiming it to be a new day.

It is celebrated mainly in Iran, Afghanistan, the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, India, and throughout Central Asia.

The Day festival aims to encourage the importance of peace, friendships, and harmony, uniting humanity across the globe along with the beginning of spring.

Nowruz 2023 Google Doodle

Google Doodle commemorated the auspicious day on Tuesday, March 21, celebrating the Iranian or Persian New Year, Nowruz with a bright spring stimulating flower-patterned doodle art. The doodle depicts the Nowruz theme and features spring flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.

When Nowruz is Celebrated?

Nowruz is celebrated around the time when the days start getting longer and this phenomenon is known as the vernal equinox.

Geographically, the festival marks the arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere.

It usually occurs around March 21 and is celebrated globally.

Nowruz 2023: Observation and Celebration

The Google Doodle page mentioned that the United Nations has declared the festival an international holiday.

According to the page, families celebrate this joyful festival across the Middle East, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, and Northern, Western, Central, and South Asia.

In addition to that, In India, it is considered to be a joyous and holy occasion in the Parsi community as well.

Traditions for Nowruz include house cleaning, visiting friends and neighbors, and preparing traditional dishes such as special desserts, herb rice, and fried fish.

The google page mentioned that in many cultures, Nowruz not only marks the beginning of a new year but also provides a time to reflect on the past, set intentions for the future, and strengthen relationships with loved ones.

Some common traditions include:

Decorating eggs to honor new life.

tidying up your home to prepare for a fresh start.

and feasting on spring vegetables and herbs.

"Happy Nowruz to all who celebrate! May your new year be filled with love, peace, and renewed hope", Google added at the end.

