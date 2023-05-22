Only 1 out of 9 people can spot the cat hidden in the park within 9 seconds. Can you?

Do you like finding hidden things? If you do, then this article is just for you. We have an optical illusion for you that will test your finding skills. Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion for you.

Are you ready to be challenged? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the cat in the park within 9 seconds

Look at the image below.

Source: Bouncymustard

Take a good look at the image below. You can see a park in the image, and in the park is hidden a cat. Can you spot the feline in the given time?

The challenge is to spot the cat in 9 seconds or less, or else it will stay hidden forever. Get ready. The challenge is about to begin.

All the best.

Did you spot the hidden cat yet?

If not, then allow us to provide you with a significant hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The cat is somewhere at the centre of the image. We hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to spot the hidden cat in the given time.

Now, did you spot the hidden cat?

If your answer to the above question is yes, then congratulations! You have helped us a tonne.

If your answer is no, then fret not, the solution to this optical illusion is given right below.

Optical Illusion Solution

Your task was to spot the cat hidden in the park within 9 seconds. Here is the feline:

