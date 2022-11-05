Brain Teasers are a great way to challenge your brain and senses and also have fun along the way.

Studies have shown that solving brain teasers on a regular basis improves your analytical and critical thinking skills as well as your problem-solving abilities, hence, making you smarter.

So, here we are with a brain teaser picture puzzle to help you get smarter than you already are.

This brain teaser will test your observation skills and how detail-oriented are you.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Yes, then let’s begin.

Only 3% Can Find The Odd One Out In This Brain Teaser.

Look at the image below.

Here you can see 10 snowflakes that are almost identical, the key word here being, almost.

However, there is an imposter among the snowflakes.

Can you find the odd one out?

This a way to test your attention to detail.

If you think that this is easy, we have a twist to make this into a challenging brain teaser. You have only 7 seconds to find the odd candy.

First, allow us to give you a teeny-tiny hint to help you solve the brain teaser faster.

Brain teaser hint: Pay special attention to the number of points of each snowflake.

And your time starts now!

All the best!

Do not start panicking. We will not judge if you fail to get the right answer in the given time.

But hurry… the clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the odd snowflake because we will be revealing the answer now.

Brain Teasers Answer

The odd one out is snowflake number 6. If you pay attention to each snowflake then you will find that there are 5 points in each star at the center of each snowflake.

But, in the snowflake number six, there are 6 points in the center star.

Therefore, the odd one out is the snowflake 6.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

