Only individuals with best logical skills can spot which clown is a serial killer in 7 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and observational skills. These puzzles often feature hidden items or patterns that are difficult to spot at first glance. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans. The visual puzzle we have brought to you today is pretty different from the ones we have done before. In this visual test, you have to implement your observational skills and act like a detective. Solving visual test puzzles can be challenging, but it can also be a lot of fun. So, are you ready? Let’s begin.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

The picture puzzle illustrates four clowns showing off their skills and entertaining the crowd in a circus. But beware; do not be fooled by their ridiculous costumes and exaggerated moves; one of the clowns is extremely dangerous. There is a serial killer hiding among the clowns. Can you find who? You have only 7 seconds to find and catch the serial killer. So, please do not waste even a single second. All the best.

The solution is right below.

Visual Test Solution

We hope that this picture puzzle was as fun as it was challenging. Take a look at these as well:

