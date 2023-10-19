Only the most observant eyes can spot the odd structure in the picture in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

How observant are your eyes?

Let’s find out.

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with basketball and box emojis.

One of the structures is different from the others and the challenge for the readers is to spot that structure in 4 seconds.

It is not easy to spot the odd structure at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 4 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of how sharp your observation skills are.

The faster you spot the odd structure, the more observant you are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the odd structure?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Congratulations to those who have spotted the odd structure within the time limit.

You have better observation skills than most of the people out there.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Odd Structure in 4 Seconds: Solution

The odd structure is a basketball that is spinning in a different direction than other basketballs.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

