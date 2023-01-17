Optical Illusion: Beneath some pebbles, beside a stone, sits a crab all alone! Can you find the hidden crab?
Life indeed is sad, not only for humans but for crabs as well. Can you find the hidden crab in this image?
Find the hidden crab!
Have you seen the cheerful life beside a beach? People come with their families, play with their kids, and spend leisure time with their loved ones.
But in this beautiful scenario, a crab feels all alone.
Can you spot the hidden crab in this image?
Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)
Here is the lonely crab hiding.
Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)
Here was the crab hiding! Should we consult a crab therapist for him?
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.