Optical Illusion: Can you find the baby’s mother in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to capture their attention and keep them hooked, coming back for more.

Netizens enjoy taking on new optical illusion challenges, which are both a fun way to entertain themselves and a way to prove their intelligence to friends and peers.

The popularity of optical illusions can be gauged by the fact that the internet is filled with lots of challenges involving optical illusions.

It has been suggested that optical illusions also prove to be beneficial in improving observation skills and concentration.

Would you like to enhance your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Baby’s Mother in 11 Seconds

Source: Moillusions

The image shown above is a vintage painting in which you can see a baby holding a feeding bottle; probably it is hungry and looking for its mother.

The challenge for you is to find the baby’s mother within 11 seconds.







Babies get very irritated when they are hungry. Though it has a feeding bottle which is full, still a baby needs a mother all the time.

If the babies do not see their mothers, they get very anxious, as they are used to having mothers around who will feed them and get them to sleep by singing lullabies.

Did You Find the Mother in 11 Seconds?

If you look carefully, the baby seems to be wearing a piece of clothing that looks like a scarf and is holding a milk bottle in his left hand.

Now, the challenge for you was to find the baby’s mother in this picture, and that too within 11 seconds.

Did you find the mother?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the hidden mother with their excellent observation skills and situational awareness.

And..

Time’s up.

Some of you might still be scratching your heads, and unable to find the baby’s mother.

Don’t worry; we have provided the solution below.

Keep reading.

Find Baby’s Mother in 11 Seconds - Solution

The baby’s mother can be spotted as soon as you rotate the image to the right. The shape of the mother’s face will be clearly visible.