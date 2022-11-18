Optical Illusion: Can you find the cat in the field in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture their attention but also keep them hooked and coming back for more.

The popularity of optical illusions can be gauged by the fact that the internet is filled with challenges involving optical illusions.

Netizens enjoy taking on new optical illusion challenges, which are both a fun way to entertain themselves and a way to prove their intelligence to friends and peers.

Apart from this, optical illusions also prove to be beneficial in improving observation skills and concentration.

Would you like to enhance your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Find the Cat in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene that looks like a field with grass and stones scattered across it.

The challenge for you is to find a cat that is hiding somewhere in the field. You have 9 seconds.

Optical illusion tests are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Though it is a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to test intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then taking professionally designed IQ tests is the best way to find out your IQ.

Did You Find the Cat in 9 Seconds?

If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to find the cat, which is wandering along the field.

It could be looking for mice or other insects to eat.

An individual with good observation skills will be able to spot the cat in 9 seconds.

Those who are attempting the optical illusion challenge for the first time will need some more time.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Did you find the cat?

There are only a few more seconds left.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

Curious to know the solution.

Keep reading below.

Find the Cat in 9 Seconds - Solution

The cat is located right in the centre of the image.