Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden rabbit in 13 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions occur when our brain and eye do not coordinate as intended. Illusion arises when there is miscommunication between the brain and the eyes.

There are three kinds of optical illusions namely literal, physiological and cognitive.

Optical illusions engage your mind, boost your brain function and enhance your observation skills.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Attempt this optical challenge now.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden queen in 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Rabbit in 13 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image above depicts a campus scene in which you can see a small corner filled with plants and various types of grass.

The challenge for you today is to find a rabbit that has sneaked into the campus in search of looking for food.

You have got 13 seconds to find the rabbit.

Optical Illusion: Only 2 out of 10 people can spot the hidden number within 11 Seconds. Can You?

Rabbits are very sneaky animals and are very nimble on feet and you need to quickly spot them before they run away.

Did you spot the rabbit?

Look carefully at the image and you can easily spot the rabbit which is busy in search of food.

Individuals having good observation skills will be able to spot the rabbit.

At first glance, it will be difficult to spot the rabbit as it has blended with the environment.

Is it at the top of the image?

Is it near the tree?

Where is the rabbit?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden parrot in 5 seconds?

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up.

The clock is ticking fast.

Do you know:

A baby rabbit is called a kit, a female rabbit is called a doe and a male rabbit is called a buck.

Interesting, right?

Back to the challenge.

Final few seconds left.

How many of you were able to spot the rabbit?

And..

Time’s up.

We believe some of our hawk-eyed netizens have already spotted the rabbit and some of you might still be searching for the rabbit.

If you are also curious to know the location of the rabbit then look below for the solution.