Optical Illusion Challenge: There is a cat in the leaves and only 10% of people can spot it in 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens also enjoy solving optical illusion problems. It is an engaging way to spend time, and with this, they can also demonstrate their intellectual prowess to friends and peers.

Studies indicate that optical illusions improve individuals' concentration and observation skills.

Want to know how observant you are?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Cat in 5 Seconds

Source: Avery Shrader

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to determine intelligence.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

The image shared above shows an outdoor scene in which you can see leaves that have fallen from a maple tree.

Hiding among the pile of maple leaves is a sneaky cat which you need to find in 5 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the cat within the time limit.

Did You Find the Cat in 5 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image carefully.

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Need a hint?

It is not on the right side of the image.

Do you see the cat now?

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the sneaky cat is hiding?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Cat in 5 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be spotted on the left side of the image just a little above the centre.

