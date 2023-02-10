Optical Illusion: You have a brilliant mind if you can spot the hidden mammal in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion: “Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time. It provides a healthy form of exercise for our brains which is essential for proper functioning.

Regular practice of optical illusions is helpful in improving your concentration and observation skills.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out find now with this quick test.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Mammal in 5 Seconds

Source: Art Wolfe

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be a good way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods are available like Mensa IQ Challenge, which can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared above is part of a series named “Vanishing Act” by photographer Art Wolfe depicts an outdoor scene in which a mammal is hiding in plain sight.

You need to find the mammal in 5 seconds to ace the challenge.

It will be a test of your observation skills and it will also help in improving your attention span.

Did You Find the Mammal in 5 Seconds?

The challenge is to find a mammal and you have 5 seconds to spot it.

Most of the time animals camouflage with the environment in order to save themselves from predators or to catch unsuspecting prey.

Individuals having exceptional observation skills will find it easier to spot the hidden mammal.

Have you spotted the mammal yet?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the mammal.

Hurry up; time is running out.

The mammal can be present anywhere in the image.

Only a few seconds are remaining now.

The countdown has started.

Tick.. Tock..

Two...

One...

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mammal?

Curious to know where the mammal is hiding and what the mammal is?

Then, you must check the solution provided below.

Find the Mammal in 5 Seconds - Solution

The mammal can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is a pika, which is a type of mammal that is closely related to hares and rabbits, it is found exclusively in Asia and North America.

