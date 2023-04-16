Optical Illusion: Finding the robin in this image is extremely hard. Would you try finding it?

Do you know what it means to find a hidden thing when it is so small in size? No, we are not talking about your lost sock, we are talking about the little robin that has been hiding from sight for 5 long hours. Can you spot the hidden robin in this image?

Find the hidden robin in this image!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Here is the robin hiding!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Oh dear robin, you made us all leave our work to find you!